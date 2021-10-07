Updated Thursday, 7 October 2021 – 01:38

Although the application already has more than 17 million users, there are many who still resist connecting telephone and bank

Almost anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 who hangs out with others to go out to dinner, buy a gift, or pay a down payment on a flat on vacation has experienced a similar situation: you have to pay off debts. In recent times the proverbial saucepan has become a telephone – anyone, as long as he’s smart – with Bizum, which this week celebrates its fifth anniversary. However, despite adding more than 17 million users, it is also common to find a payer or collector who rejects the application. Halfway between ascetics, hermits and revolutionaries, Bizum’s ‘insubmissives’ are now resisting, although some not forever, the invader.

Pablo and his brother Javier had a lot of this Gallic opposition, but they ended up giving in to the kindness that the Romans offered them. “We resist using Bizum out of sheer boomerism,” he acknowledges, and they allowed themselves to be fooled by “comfort.”

They do not really belong to this generation – by age, at least, they will be millennials – although he admits that the reason for his rejection can be framed in the stereotypes of that of his parents. The arguments are two, but weighty: for being “something new and that everyone started using” and for “our hatred of social networks and new technologies of mass use“In his group of friends there are several of these insubordinate who refuse – or refused – to combine bank and agenda.

Among the reasons that are put forward there is everything. Mara Isabel, 25, is a client of a bank that is not in Bizum and, in any case, she is not interested in: “I don’t think it’s necessary“For his part, Antonio, 35, has nothing against the application itself -” I’m not a hater “-, it just doesn’t convince him:” I don’t think I need it. “On the other hand, he’s calmer.”without having bank information on the mobile“.

Francisco, 38, was another one of them until literally two days ago. “Until now I had not had Bizum because it had given me laziness to investigate how it worked, “he explains. In addition, the need to resort to the payment application of the banks had not arisen either:” Only once to pay for court to play basketball and once I sold for Wallapop. “At the beginning of the week A new debt arose, the part corresponding to his file in a municipal sports team, which a colleague had advanced, and it was claimed by Bizum. The app was downloaded to pay him.

He is already one of the 17 million customers which, according to the latest application data, have carried out more than 627.5 million operations in which a figure that already exceeds 31,275 million euros. The possibility of paying for purchases and donations, which accumulate 234 million and 15 million euros, respectively, was recently introduced.

For a long time, the group of the non-compliant also included the involuntary: bank users like ING who took a little longer to enter Bizum. Luis, 40, is one of them. “Once the service was adapted, I started using it immediately,” he admits.

At first it didn’t bother him because he saw that payments were made between friends, so “not having it was uncomfortable but not a handicap.” “However, later there were already payments even with third parties, not friends, that could be done that way, with which I know it was a pain not to have it,” he explains.

In general, the tool belongs to young people, who are also those who oppose the use of the application with stronger arguments. According to company data, almost half of users have between 25 and 44 years old (49% divided by 25% between 25 and 34 and 24% between 35 and 44). Those who use it the least are those of more than 55 -15% of its users-, although their percentage is growing as the clients themselves do. In this environment, those who ‘pass’ from Bizum usually do so due to ignorance or lack of interest in new technologies.

This does not mean that among the elderly there are not also the most typical reluctance of the young. CarlotaA 62-year-old from Vigo, he admits that he does not like “having the whole issue of the bank and money connected to the mobile phone.” Thus, although he has downloaded the application of his entity to consult the account or make transfers and even uses social networks, “I do not like to connect the transfers with the mobile number”. “I don’t foo much“, summarizes.

Anyway, in her circle Carlota does not usually find problems – “we trust more money in hand,” she admits – because in her age range there are not so many users. Her sister, she explains, has it and uses it to send small amounts to her daughter, who is studying abroad. But Carlota does not kneel even before filial needs: her son, who has become independent in Madrid, must wait several months to pay off, in cash, the debts he contracts between visits.

