It was a candidate for Game of the Year in 2019 at the Game Awards, and is considered one of the best titles in recent times. And now you can get it for free!

If you have a moderately powerful PC and you are looking a quality game to enjoy this Christmas, you don’t have to spend a single euro.

Epic Games Store gives away the great game today Control, considered one of the best narrative action titles in recent years.

It has an average score of 84 on OpenCritic. It is surprising that a game of this caliber, which is barely two years old, can be obtained for free, but the Epic Games Store is very generous this Christmas. Yesterday you could get Prey, and today the magnificent Control. Here you can see a bit of gameplay:

Is about a supernatural third person action adventure where you must master the combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable charges and reactive environments as you fight your way through a sci-fi world.

Control tells the story of Jesse Faden and his personal search for answers. The world of Control has its own evolving plot, and Jessie will discover strange experiments and secrets that she will have to master.

To download it and keep it forever, you just have to create a free account at the Epic Games Store and get the game on this link.

Note that It is only available for free until tomorrow, December 27 at 5:00 p.m., so don’t be careless or you’ll be without it.

Epic Games Store is giving away one PC game a day, until January 6. And they are all high-quality titles.

Also until that same date it offers a coupon of 10 euros to be discounted in games that are worth 14.99 euros or more, and that right now are also on Christmas sales.

The good thing is that this coupon is renewed with each purchase. So you can buy all the titles you want for € 10 less than in the Steam sales.

Some examples, with the € 10 discount already applied:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – € 19.99 Cyberpunk 2077 – € 19.99 Dead Stranding – € 10.99 Hitman 3 – € 13.99 Borderlands 3 – € 4.99 GTA V Premium Edition – € 4.99 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – € 28.99 Horizon Zero Dawn – € 14.99 Battlefield 2042 – € 29.59 Kena Bridge of Spirits – € 19.99 Jurassic World Evolution 2 – € 31.99 Total War: Warhammer – € 4.99 Darkest Dungeons II- € 11.59 Crisys 3: Remastered – € 10.99 Hot Wheels Unleased – € 24.99 Red Dead Redemption 2 – € 19.99 Disco Elyseum – € 7.99

A great opportunity to increase your collection of PC games, either for free, or with very good discounts.