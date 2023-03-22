download now the Explorer’s Guide

We rub our hands together waiting for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdombut meanwhile we can enjoy the Explorer’s Guide to Breath of the Wild, the book of the Special Edition of this Nintendo franchise video game.

According to a report published on the website of Meristationthe Japanese company decided to give away this 44-page guide that offers tips, information and details on the award-winning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in full color and available in PDF format.

Download the free book in PDF in this link.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Guide

When is the sequel to Breath of the Wild coming out?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild, will be released on May 12 by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch console.

The big N recently revealed the second official trailer for the video game, in which we once again see Link soaring through the skies of Hyrule, with the gameplay that characterized Breath of Wild, but this time we have several glimpses of the threats that the warrior will have to face .

Tears of Kingdom improves the graphic quality and mechanics. Add more verticality by adding airborne missions to Link’s adventure, even with air vehicles.

The sneak peek shows off a new glove-shaped relic that’s sure to grant Zelda’s protector new abilities. This and much more to end up facing Ganon.

“Link… He’s so powerful… What if you can’t beat him?” Evil returns to Hyrule in the new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12,” Nintendo details in the trailer description.