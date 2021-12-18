The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia is a tradition that its organizers take very seriously, to the point of using X-rays, ultrasound and genetic testing to uncover the cheaters.

At one of the largest animal fairs in the world. The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival lasts 40 days, and brings together more than 30,000 camel owners, which come from all corners of the world, from Russia to India or the United States.

More than 100,000 people come to see camel beauty pageants. It is a competition that they take very seriously, as there is nothing less than 58 million euros in prizes. Much more than in human beauty pageants.

When there is so much money and prestige at stake, it is not surprising that heParticipants cheat, difficult to detect.

But this year things have been different, because the judges have used “the highest technology” to detect the artificially embellished camels.

According to the BBC, the organizers have examined all the participating camels with X-rays, ultrasounds, and genetic analysis, to detect all kinds of alterations.

Thus they have discovered that 27 camels had altered their muscles and bones using straps or bandages, and 16 camels had received botox injections, to firm your face or relax your muscles.

The tricks that camel owners use to win prizes at the famous festival are very varied.

In addition to botox, they are used collagen fillers to increase the size of the lips and nose and administer hormones to stimulate muscle growth.

They are also used rubber bands on animals to stretch your muscles or bones, reducing blood flow.

This type of cheating is considered an insult to the late King Abdulaziz, founder of the fatherland, and they are punished with heavy fines.

For injecting botox, collagen or hormones the fine is about 25,000 euros. Braiding, cutting or coloring the camel’s tail carries a fine of about 7,000 euros.

When evaluating the beauty of a camel the judges take into account aspects such as the way of walking, the size of the nose and lips, the slim neck, and the firmness of the hump.

Camels are an important market in Saudi Arabia. More than 1.5 million camels carry a locator chip, in case they are lost or stolen.