More than twenty people were injured in the car attack on participants in a Christmas parade which was held this Sunday in the city of Waukesha, in the state of Wisconsin (USA), according to Dan Phillips, chief of police of this municipality.

Phillips and the mayor of the city, Shawn Reilly, briefly appeared before the media to confirm the number of injuries, as well as that a suspect is being sought, and they assured that there are no more threats and the area in which the event occurred is secured. The police chief also said that the vehicle with which this attack was perpetrated has been recovered, a red SUV.

The event occurred in the afternoon in the town of Waukesha, when a vehicle jumped through the police control and rushed towards the people who participated in this parade.

According to a witness told CNN television, there were several wounded lying on the ground unable to move.

In social networks there are some videos that apparently show the aforementioned vehicle heading at high speed towards where the parade was being held. In one of those videos you can hear shots directed at the car when the police cordon is jumped.