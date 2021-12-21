BANDAI NAMCO Europe SAS announced today that the DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2022 will be held on February 19 and 20, 2022. It is an online event that is organized in collaboration with SHUEISHA Inc. and TOEI ANIMATION Co., LTD. , and that it will be broadcast live around the world (except certain countries and regions). The event will take place during these two European time slots (CET):

On February 19, 2022, from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. From 6:00 p.m. on February 19, 2022 to 2:00 a.m. on February 20, 2022.

Following the success of the first edition, which was held in February 2021, the DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour will be loaded with even more news about the best that the DRAGON BALL franchise has to offer, be it manga, animation, video games or action figures. action.

During the event there will be a series of competitions and friendly matches. DRAGON BALL FighterZ will host the World Championship, which will determine who is the best player in the world from among the winners of the regional finals, a tournament featuring the highest ranked players from Europe, Japan and North America. For DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME there will be a dream match between the winner of the 2021 World Championship and the winner of the previous DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour. As for DRAGON BALL LEGENDS, a special program will be presented again. For its part, SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES will have a special event that will pit 6 players from Japan against each other, separating them into two teams for 3v3 duels.

There will also be several initiatives in the Online Arena of the event. There will also be a multiple-choice trivia tournament, which will be based on DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE and DRAGON BALL LEGENDS and will be organized by the development team. There will be no shortage of a fashion show in which the 16 best designers from DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 will show off their work.

In addition to these events, there will also be more information on various DRAGON BALL projects. Therefore, we will have information about DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO, the new movie in which Akira Toriyama will be fully involved. You could not miss DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS in this event, with the producer of the game playing and explaining things from the recently announced game. “Dokkan DATA 2022” will be a program that will review the seven years since the launch of DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE and that will provide data on users’ gaming habits and their history.

While there will be a ton of new information and content about video games and other DRAGON BALL products, that’s not all. There will also be a tutorial that will teach viewers how to take the best photos of their favorite action figures from “Dragon Stars Series” or “SHFiguarts”. In KAKAROT COOKING’s second special cooking show, a master of Chinese cuisine will take the stage to recreate dishes from DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT. Two sculptors will create figures of Goku and Vegeta in real time during “DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour’s MASTERPIECE FUSION”; Meanwhile, in the “DRAGON BALL ART CHALLENGE”, various characters from DRAGON BALL will come to life through various objects, such as balloons, Rubik’s cubes © and Japanese-style lunch boxes.

For more information on the DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2022, visit the event’s official website (https://dbgbh.bn-ent.net/en) and the official Twitter account (https://twitter.com/db_eventpj ).

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.