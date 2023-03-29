Dragon Ball Super humiliates Krillin again with his most recent defeat in the manga

The fan community of Dragon Ball Super is partying with the premiere of chapter 91 of the manga, which gives continuity to the current arc, which is bound to give us many answers. But that incidentally has given us some unexpected surprises, like seeing that Krillin has been ridiculed again.

As we had explained to you before, the publication’s current adventure, which is titled Super Hero, seeks to fill all the plot and time gaps left by the last film in the franchise, which is a long way ahead of the last thing that we had seen in the anime canon.

This is how everything started in a comical and casual tone that works as a tribute to the old golden age of the saga, with Goten and Trunks becoming the greatest champions of justice on the planet while Goku and Vegeta train for their confrontation against Black Freeza. .

The publication of the most recent episode has already advanced the plot and now we also discover what happened to adult Gohan in all this period of relative peace for the planet before the resurgence of the Red Patrol.

But the story in passing has come to share what happened to this character loved by all but who has become a recurring joke.

Krillin is teased again in Dragon Ball Super

The character of Krillin has been with us in the franchise since its inception, but the truth is that throughout this story, he has been defeated and killed three times (more times if non-canon stories are taken into consideration).

So today we could ensure that the dwarf is the object of more ridicule, memes and jokes than Yamcha, who little by little has regained the sympathy and favor of the audience. Now in episode 91 of the manga another moment of humiliation happened again.

Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro present us with a series of vignettes in the chapter where a chase takes place for this boy who is now a policeman, trying to capture Magenta and Dr. Hedo. The result of that duel, as we can see, is not very flattering:

Image: Jump | Chapter 91 of the Dragon Ball Super manga brings us back to beloved characters, such as Krillin, but again it is a mockery for everyone.

Krillin was literally defeated by a cyborg wasp, which leaves the character in a very bad place, who is now shown not only as someone weak, but as a cowardly joke.

Because if we join this cartoon with the facts of the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, then we conclude that Krillin never warned his friends about this situation and the return of the Red Patrol.