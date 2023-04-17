Dragon Ball Super manages to get among the best-selling manga in the United States in 2022

The new generations of manga, which address more complex stories than Dragon Ball was (and still is), appeal to a large number of young audiences. Figures recently revealed by Comic book They show that Akira Toriyama’s work is still in the top places, but it is no longer people’s favorite.

In a statistic published by the aforementioned medium, it is detailed that Dragon Ball Super, with the end of the Moro arc and the development of the part of Granola, the survivor, managed to get among the most popular manga in the United States in 2022.

They explain that the arrival of a new movie in movie theaters, such as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, helped the public of the renowned shonen to catch up and go to comic book houses to get the collection.

Without much detour, Comic Book specifies that the two manga that sold the most in the United States, during 2022, were Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba.

Two others that surpassed Dragon Ball were the adventures of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, which continue to captivate the young audience that consumes this type of story. To close the top 5, in which the story of Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro has not yet entered, there is that of One Piece, which in numbers managed to sell more than 543 thousand.

Dragon Ball Super manga 90

Dragon Ball Super enters as sixth with approximately 523 thousand copies. He is currently developing a new arc: they closed a part with the brief role of Trunks and Goten and now they will address what happened in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.