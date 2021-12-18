It is true that anime has a very particular audience that will always be attentive to new developments in everything related to this world. This Japanese-born style has explored all tones and genres such as horror, fantasy and science fiction, although its strengths have always been stories that feature epic battles. Among the series that have achieved greater popularity around the world with a somewhat wider audience are Pokemon Y Dragon ball.

The entire franchise that revolves around Goku and his friends arose with a manga that ran from 1984 to 1995 written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama. When these stories reached the small screen, their success multiplied in such a way that many stages emerged, among which stand out Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon ball kai and many more. In addition to television shows, it has also taken over movie billboards on more than one occasion.

Its last installment in theaters was in 2018 with the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly – 90%, where they propose a new character who crosses his path with Goku and Vegeta. While the film was a box office success, for some fans there was not enough attention to the characters themselves in an effort to focus on the battles. But now Toei Animation is preparing to release its 21st film by reprising one of the most beloved characters since television series: Gohan Ultimate.

This new installment is named Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and has just released its first official trailer, which you can see above these lines. The trailer shows, from the technical point of view, a fresher animation respecting the essence of each character, but also allows you to see Gohan Ultimate in all its splendor. This version of the son of Goku is considered one of the most powerful even though physically he does not change much.

During the Jump Festa 2022 panel, where Masako Nozawa and Toshio Furukawa, the original voices of Goku and Piccolo, were invited, not only the trailer was revealed, but also Gohan’s official design, which you can see below, as well as the release date of the tape. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters in Japan on April 22, 2022, and is expected to hit Latin America at least a month later.

It is worth mentioning that Toei Animation has confirmed that they will have two new characters called Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, whose voices will be in charge of Kamiya hiroshi (Trafalgar Law in One piece) Y Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami in Death note). According to what is described on the official Dragon Ball site (via IGN), Gohan will regain the prominence he had during the Z era, although with a more confident, arrogant and serious personality as part of his Ultimate state (also known as Definitive).

Despite Gohan’s prominence, Piccolo and Goku also stand out throughout the trailer, and fans can begin to prepare to receive this promising adventure. Could it be that, with all his potential unlocked, the young Saiyan becomes invincible? That question will be resolved with a couple of epic battles between the protagonist and his enemies.

