Dragon Ball Z And Attack On Titan Merge In This Dangerous FanArt Tribute

Dragon Ball Z It is to this day one of the most beloved manga and anime franchises, both in Japan and in the rest of the world. But in more modern times we could say that one of the sagas that has gained the most followers would be Attack on Titan.

The story of its history and the rate of development of the production of its anime have had their peculiarities. But even so, to this day it remains one of the most famous and beloved series by the otaku community.

As it would be obvious to expect at this point, different pieces of FanArt have emerged that pay simultaneous tribute to both intellectual properties, achieving the crossing of both universes in unusual settings.

The plot of Dragon Ball Z seems absolutely incompatible with that of Attack on Titan, but precisely from that acrobatics of incongruity lies the greatest charm of these crosses of two worlds.

In the case that we share with you today we see how a crucial element of the events in the arc of the Majin Boo saga by Akira Toriyama is taken and mixed with one of the most turbulent and dramatic points of the entire Attack on Titan plot.

Majin Boo teams up with Eren Jaeger to create the greatest threat in the Dragon Ball Z universe.

The artist hsuan_diamond By now it should look familiar. This is an author whose graphic style almost perfectly emulates Toriyama’s strokes in the final era of the Dragon Ball Z manga or even comes close to Toyotaro’s current illustrations in the Super saga.

However, its main difference factor is that throughout its FanArt tributes we find a recurring sequence of works.

Where we always see a character from outside the Dragon Ball Z universe who ends up being absorbed by Majin Boo to achieve a peculiar fusion between the two characters.

In the case that we share with you today, the author takes the controversial Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan and mixes him with Goku’s pink enemy to achieve a terrifying transformation.

The remarkable point of these pieces is that they take very specific details from the design of the characters and from specific situations of their arcs that end up being illustrated in the work.

Those who know the evolution of Eren will recognize the magnitude of this crossover.