Dragon Ball Z returns to Channel 5, one of its biggest hits | INSTAGRAM

On Mexican television there have been great successes, one of them has been the transmission of the japanese cartoon Dragon Ball Z, an anime that since it arrived in the homes of Mexicans became their favorite.

To this day the Channel 5 is betting on the return of this famous series that marks a generation and that has represented a large part of the viewers, with its interesting stories and of course its long fights, but also for the times when the series is repeated from the beginning when everyone is getting interesting.

Televisa had great success with this channel by broadcasting other cartoons such as the Pink Panther, the Jetsons, Garfield, the Flintstones and many others that have served as entertainment for the population.

However, there is no doubt that with the arrival of streaming platforms, many viewers have left the channel and much more because they no longer pass the same programming as before, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + And all the others that have been emerging have captured most of the users who enjoy being able to decide what they see.

However, channel five is betting on the return of Dragon Ball Z so that people who still have their television can enjoy the episodes as they did before, a whole generation that enjoyed Goku, Vegueta, Krillin and all his friends who fought against various villains to save the Earth.



Channel 5 announced the return of this legendary anime saga that won over the audience in its broadcast.

Of course, the news was shared on social networks and aroused the emotion of the public, who confessed that for them the sky shines with the arrival of this much-loved cartoon, so they commented with joy and shared the news on their profiles.

Of course there will be some people who will enjoy being able to watch this cartoon on their televisions and also the dubbing that was always very well received by the public and that made the cartoon stand out even more.

The return of the anime will be this next December 6 and will be broadcast from five in the afternoon to seven on the famous Channel Five, CDMX schedule.

Television has been going through difficult times after the arrival of the platforms that we already mentioned and the return of Dragon Ball will undoubtedly be a great option for those who still want to entertain themselves without the need to pay for a streaming service.