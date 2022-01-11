01/11/2022 at 12:29 CET

Cristina Gallardo

The former state attorney general Consuelo Madrigal and the prosecutor of the Supreme Court Angeles Sanchez Conde have received five supports each in the Fiscal Council held this Tuesday to be fiscal lieutenant of this body in substitution of Juan Ignacio Campos, who died unexpectedly last December, tax sources have indicated to El Periódico de España. Sánchez Conde, that all the pools give as favorite of Dolores Delgado, She could be the one chosen to reach the position, since the proposal to the Council of Ministers corresponds to the attorney general after listening to this advisory body.

It’s about a key position, the number two of the state attorney general’s office, which was disputed by a total of five candidates of total solvency, according to sources from the Public Ministry consulted by this newspaper. Among the five candidates who presented themselves were the prosecutors who participated in the trial for the procés’ independence in the Supreme Court, Javier Zaragoza and former attorney general Consuelo Madrigal; Besides of current anti-drug chief, José Ramón Noreña and also the prosecutor of the Supreme Court José Javier Huete.

Delgado already promoted Sánchez Conde last March, who since 2009 has been the chief prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office in the Constitutional Court (TC). In order to grant him a place in the Supreme Court, his experience of more than a decade “in one of the highest magistracies of the prosecutorial career and his deep knowledge of constitutional law” was valued.

According to the call published on December 22, in which candidates who have at least three years in the first category of the Prosecutor’s Office – Room Prosecutors – could apply for this position and to prove their merits they have attached a curriculum and also their action plan in the position to which they aspire.

Despite the specific weight that Zaragoza and Madrigal have in the race, the latter recently associated with the majority organization, the conservative Association of Prosecutors (AF), it was taken for granted that none of them enjoyed the confidence of the attorney general, derived, among other causes, from the different positions held with respect to partial pardons granted to independence leaders condemned by the Supreme court.

As for Noreña, also from AF, has been able to weigh her against him clash he had with the attorney general last February after it designated Zaragoza as a reinforcement of the Special Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office for the Campo de Gibraltar, post to which the chosen one later resigned, as reported at the time by Europa Press. Noreña publicly described the decision of the attorney general “illegal and inappropriate”.

Campos death

Campos, whose death was surprising due to the unexpected despite the illness he suffered, was at the head of the team of prosecutors who were in charge of the investigations open to the king emeritus. On the same day of his death, he had gone to work normally at the Attorney General’s Office, where he participated in a meeting in which decisions were made on certain matters.

Despite the shock caused by his death, prosecutors stated that this would not affect the proceedings open to the emeritus, since Campos worked side by side with the chief anti-corruption prosecutor, Alejandro Luzón. At this time, the disciplinary team that handles the case of the emeritus king finalizes the decree to file the proceedings.

In any case, the filing of the proceedings is planned in the coming weeks once the documentation requested from Switzerland has already been received and still pending. It is not expected that these papers, that now analyze Treasury, modify the decision already adopted, but its study will allow to avoid leaving fringes that could put into question the file of the investigations.