Draymond Green lasted 21 minutes on the track. The Warriors player, in another victory for his team, suffered a severe bruise on his thigh, although Steve Kerr himself assured that, in principle, this should not affect the knee. It was the only bad news from another sweet night for the San Francisco team, the first to reach 10 wins this season. Nobody coughs them, they have only lost, and logically, a duel (against the Grizzlies and by 3 points), they have a synchronicity and an equanimous group work and they remember those past times that were betterWhen there was no coronavirus, the dynasty was formed to conquer three rings in five Finals and the game changed by the work and grace of that MVP of the season (twice) named Stephen Curry.

This time, the point guard was not the star. His teammate Andrew Wiggins went to a whopping 35 points to counter an extraordinary display on the other side, Wolves who are very good for the Wolves: 48 points for Anthony Edwards, who takes giant steps towards stardom and has put on a memorable performance. The forward finished with 16 of 27 in field goals, 7 of 13 in triples and 9 of 12 in free throws, with 5 rebounds and 5 assists, in addition to 2 steals. His pair, the aforementioned Wiggins, also did a good job in the pitch: 14 of 19, 3 of 6 and 4 of 4. And of course, the Warriors won. Which, ultimately, is what counts.

It is the sixth consecutive victory for Steve Kerr’s team, which also featured 25 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists from Stephen Curry, that countered Towns’s questionable match: 17 + 12, but with too much abuse of the triple and a 6 of 19 in shots from the field, with only one shot of two scored. The Wolves, after a very good start, collide with reality and add their sixth consecutive defeat to go to a 3-7 that not many days ago was 3-2. Good game and games that escape by not many points, better sensations than other years and a great role for their stars. But in the end, the results are the same no matter how much everything around them has changed. What doesn’t seem to have changed is the world since 2015. After all, then the Warriors were wreaking havoc. And now, of course, too.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 108 – 118 CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Important victory for the Hornets on the track of the emerging Grizzlies, that rocky team that has become one of the most difficult to beat this course. Gordon Haywaard went to 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, while LaMelo scored with the triple-double (12 + 9 + 8). Of course, the hero was Kelly Oubre Jr., who from the bench scored 37 spectacular points with an extraordinary shooting series: 13 of 17, with 7 of 9 in triples and 4 of 4 in free throws. The Grizzlies were left without answers despite the incredible meeting of Ja Morant, who went to 32 points (and 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals …) and gave up when they were outmatched in the fourth quarter by a superior rival, Hornets that went to 37 points in the last 12 minutes and were more successful when it was needed most. Valuable victory on a very difficult track for the Hornets.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 136 – 117 SACRAMENTO KINGS

After a painful loss to the ignominious Thunder, the Spurs reencounter victory and feast on Sacramento. The Kings, meanwhile, lose one of those games that you can lose but shouldn’t lose if you’re the Kings., and they are left with a 5-7 record, just one victory over their rivals today, an ironic fact at a start to the season in which it seems they have done more. The team of the eternal Gregg Popovich scored a spectacular 18 of 32 in triples, 56.3% that literally marked the game. And he counted each set by offensive display: 4, 7, 33 and 32 points, going the whole game ahead. 26 + 6 + 7 for Murray, 18 for Eubanks, 17 for McDermott, 17 for Young, 15 for Walker, Vassell and Forbes… A little bit of everything, for everyone, in a team that had everything. And just one answer, De’Aron Fox’s: 37 points for him. The rest, little to nothing. And Luke Walton, in trouble again. For a change.

DENVER NUGGETS 101 – 98 INDIANA PACERS

Facundo Campazzo returned to the rotation, but only had 7 minutes on the track. It was the decision of Mike Malone, who is gradually moving away (or so it seems) the Argentine from the rotation without yet having returned (and what remains) Jamal Murray. Bad news, then, for the ex of Madrid. Will Barton emerged with 30 points and 6 rebounds in the absence of Nikola Jokic, sanctioned after his outrageous push to Markieff Morris (and all the brawl that originated, on track and on social networks, afterwards). And a good role for the young Zeke Nnaji, who reached 19 points. The Pacers, on their side, give the constant feeling that they are always there, but they fail to have a streak reliable enough to be counted on for something else. Or, at least, for something. 20 + 19 for Domantas Sabonis (with 9 of 14 in field goals) and 25 points for Brogdon. But a lot of everything, a little of nothing and a new defeat.

PHOENIX SUNS 119 – 109 PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

A few so much and others so little. The Suns add their sixth consecutive victory and are put with a record of 7-3, which a few weeks ago was 1-3. And the Blazers (5-7), eternally questioned, continue to be after their umpteenth defeat, which takes them a little further away from the sensations that they should already have and that have not arrived despite the change of coach and the repetitive sworn commitment that Damian Lillard professes to the franchise of his life. The point guard has gone to 28 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists against the Suns, who played with McGee as a starter in place of Ayton, on the bench throughout the game without any medical report under his belt. In the Arizona franchise, the entire starting five had double digits. And the party was joined by an understudy: Frank Kaminsky. 31 points, 12 of 18 in shooting from the field and leading scorer. Almost nothing.