Hello again PureGamers! 😁

Here we are once again to share with you a new analysis. This time from PureGaming we have had the opportunity to test in early access Dread Templar on Steam. We are talking about a retro first person shooter type game that will take us to the depths of hell.

SYNOPSIS

A frenetic first person shooter game that combines elements of both modern retro shooters and classic 90s shooters. You are a Dread Templar seeking revenge within the kingdom of darkness. Explore levels and solve puzzles to find hidden weapons and upgrades. Take on hordes of bloodthirsty demons and devils using ninja gear, firearms and infernal tools that will make you the most terrifying creature in hell. Get Dread Powers and adapt your skills to your style of play to face the dark forces with all the guarantees.

Analysis and Opinion about Dread Templar

That in PureGaming we are fans of video games with a retro air is not a novelty, that’s why Dead Templar has not disappointed us. This is a shooter that combines elements of both modern retro FPS and classic shooting games. Its gameplay is absolutely frantic, the movements are super fast and without stopping shooting at some point, remembering those old shooter that we liked so much.

Killing demons and infernal creatures in the first person greatly improves the experience when you have More than 10 types of weapons included! You can choose between traditional firearms, going through katanas to hellish tools of destruction 😱

As negative points we have to comment that don’t expect an elaborate story or narrative behind the game because there isn’t one. Sometimes it is true that we have missed that incentive. What’s more in certain somewhat labyrinthine scenarios the gaming experience can be somewhat monotonous but do not forget that it is a retro shooter of the most classic so, it complies with what is expected.

Highlights from Dread Templar

We have to highlight very positive aspects, one of them is its handcrafted retro-pixel aesthetic. As to ambience and sound effects, perfectly fulfills what it promises, being quite enveloping. Obviously we cannot expect a blockbuster display because it is not the purpose of this game, we find that everything is according to the type of retro shooter that it is. In addition, being an immersive game in the first person it is very good to have a good time. In this aspect it is very well resolved.

conclusion

We found that Dread Templar it is a good candidate to add to your list of retro games. We are sure that you will love it if you are fans of retro games from the 90s DOOM type. If you are not very attracted to retro, give it a chance, it may surprise you 😉

We hope it will be of great help to you and that you always tell us your experience and opinion.

Do not forget that we are waiting for you in the next analysis here, At PureGaming! 😀