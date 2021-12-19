The King of Beef, with a lot of activity on social networks, had been showing himself away from slapping fights, a discipline for which he gained his popularity around the world. In the last hours, Vasili Kamotski returned to the activity, although it did not have to do with his specialty, but rather it was in boxing without gloves – he made his debut a year ago.

Last fight in a slapping tournament in Warsaw, Poland, where he lost by knockout in the final to Dawid Zaleś Zalewski, a giant known as the Butcher, the mythical Russian farmer had not returned to compete, but now, dressed in full dress, he stepped into the ring of the Punch Club in Moscow to test his skills in bare-knuckle … How did it go?

THE KING OF BIFES, FULL IN BOXING WITHOUT GLOVES

Within the images that Kamotski himself shared on his social networks, it is seen how, in the first instance, his hands are bandaged with little tape protection. Already inside the ring, another of the videos shows the Russian farmer in full dress, with shoes, shirt and braces, to clean pineapples with his rival, who fell to the canvas after a good series of blows from the famous fighter.

Thus, the judge of the fight raised the left arm of the King of the Beef, who took the victory by knockout in what was one of his first approaches to boxing matches without gloves. In the expectation of whether or not he will participate in slapping competitions, competitions through which he gained his fame in 2019, the Siberian proved to be in force.

THE VIDEOS OF THE BIFES KING FIGHT IN BOXING WITHOUT GLOVES

KAMOTSKI CAME TO SPREAD A WATERMELON FOR HIS FOLLOWERS

The mythical Russian farmer, taking advantage of the popularity he gained for being one of the greatest exponents of slapping duels, He is doing some work related to advertising and film, as well as having launched his own YouTube channel and a personal account with a lot of activity on TikTok, becoming a phenomenon of social networks.

Recently, Kamotski shared a reel for his hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, where he was shown busting a watermelon with a tremendous slap, what excited his fans with a possible return to the competition. It should be remembered that, after the shocking KO at the hands of the Polish Butcher and adding another defeat for the title – in 2019 he had already fallen in Russia – many of his fans had asked for his retirement from the activity.

HOW ARE THE DUELS OF CACHETAZOS

Interest in slap duels grew exponentially in Russia: Two rivals intersperse blows and the one who resists the most wins without suffering the consequences. In March 2019, Kamotsky was crowned the King of Beef after winning the Krasnoyarsk Championship organized by the Siberian Power Show, where he knocked out all his opponents and took 30 thousand rubles (the equivalent of 420 euros). The funny thing is, it wasn’t even going to be part of the event. “I actually went to see the show, but my friends advised me to participate and I jumped in”, said the farmer at the time.

The story of Vasili Kamotski, the King of Beef.

