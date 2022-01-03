It’s no secret to say that tea is considered the healthiest drink on the planetNot for nothing is associated with a long list of benefits for physical and mental health. In addition, it is well known that green tea is an extraordinary calorie-free beverage alternative, packed with antioxidants and great anti-inflammatory benefits. However, for those of you who are already a little tired of green tea, we have good news: the delicious chai tea is a wonderfulIt is an option to combat the inconveniences associated with poor digestion and is also a great ally to keep blood sugar levels stable. In fact, it has positioned itself as a powerful dietary supplement to reduce the risk of developing diabetes.

Considering that we all come from a last month with some excesses of food and drink, it is quite normal to feel more bloated and heavy. Between appetizers, first and second courses, sides and desserts, we really put our bodies to the test. However, it is easy to get back on track and start January with a healthy and balanced diet. And the good news is that integrating chai tea consumption into your daily routine, It is ideal to combat stomach inflammation, flatulence, fluid retention, all while we give ourselves a sweet treat Without altering the blood sugar level!

According to recent discoveries of science, chai tea helps reduce the risk of diabetes and improves digestion. Although, for years the habit of drinking hot tea has been associated with great benefits and is a magnificent solution to various conditions: it warms us when we are cold, it helps reduce colic caused by menstruation, it can aid in digestion, it relaxes the organism, provides cardiovascular benefits, is a good ally for weight loss and provides a general feeling of well-being.

What is chai tea and what are its benefits?

Chai tea, also called masala chai is a drink native to southern India, where It was used in a sacred way to energize the body, activate it and keep the mind alert. It is made up of spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, vanilla, anise, and of course, black tea. There are references in which it is verified that this tea was invented more than fifteen hundred years ago, as an Ayurvedic medicine remedy to relieve pain, stimulate digestion and improve circulation. Years later, when the British colonized India, they added black tea to the infusion.

Because chai tea is a mixture of spices, it is a drink that provides the powerful medicinal properties of them and that is why it is associated with all kinds of health benefits in general. In particular, it has been shown that it is a great ally to strengthen the immune system and with this, it makes us less prone to diseases and infections.

According to a recent report published by Humanitas Research Hospital, this drink of Indian origin, made from black tea and various spices. It is widely used to reduce and relieve pain related to the menstrual cycle and any digestive condition, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties associated with its powerful combination of spices. In addition, it is a drink that is associated with great carminative properties (which favors the expulsion of gases from the digestive tract). And for this reason it is a great ally to improve the digestive process, it fights bloating, heaviness, gas, heartburn and is a good complement for inflammatory bowel diseases such as colitis and Crohn’s disease. In turn, black pepper, a key ingredient in this infusion, has the ability to help the pancreas produce digestive enzymes, which speeds up the time required to digest fats and proteins.

Another advantage of tea that should not be underestimated is that it also has an antidepressant and anxiolytic effect. That is why drinking this tea regularly fights the symptoms associated with depression such as drowsiness, lack of concentration, as it contains controlled levels of caffeine that make us feel more active, full of energy, without altering the nervous system. Also, cardamom is considered a great stimulant.

Also, as mentioned above, chai tea helps keep blood sugar levels under control. For this reason, according to science, this particular tea helps reduce the risk of diabetes and improves insulin resistance.

Best of all, chai tea increases its popularity every day and is a drink that is found in all coffee shops and also in different preparations to make at home. Another genius that we cannot fail to mention is that it is an exquisite drink, with a very comforting fragrant and aromatic flavor, if you want to make it creamier you can prepare it with your favorite vegetable milk and it is a great healthy dessert.

