Nowadays, more and more people are interested in making dietary adjustments, with the main objective of enjoying better health and, above all, of preventing chronic conditions. Recently, a large study by researchers at Tianjin Medical University found that our favorite morning beverages, coffee and tea, are a wonderful ally in protecting cardiovascular and brain health. The team of scientists, led by Yuan Zhang of Tianjin Medical University in China, observed that those who drank 2 to 3 cups of coffee along with the same amount of tea every day they had a 32% lower risk of stroke and a 28% lower risk of dementia, compared to those who drank neither. The findings were published on November 16 in PLOS Medicine.

Among the most relevant data of the study, without a doubt is its duration, since for almost 14 years scientists compared the consumption of coffee and tea with the risk of stroke and dementia among a large sample of 366,000 healthy Britons aged 50-74. The findings prove that there is a positive association between the consumption of coffee and tea, which together with healthy habits reduces the risk of stroke or dementia.

Based on this, several experts have expressed themselves in this regard, such is the case of Connie Diekman, former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics who reviewed the findings and who pointed out: “People must remember that an association does not guarantee that the same result. ” The Chinese study team offered the same caution.

Data on study participants comes from the UK Biobank, which collected health information from 22 care centers in the UK. Enrollment, at an average age of 60, began between 2006 and 2010. Participants completed questionnaires about their coffee and tea habits. As part of this large study, the team tracked the risk of stroke and dementia to 2020.

Some relevant data about the study:

About a fifth of the participants did not drink coffee at all and about 14% did not drink tea. The largest group, 16%, reported drinking between half a cup and 1 cup of coffee a day and about 4 cups of tea. About 14% said they drank a similar amount of tea but not coffee. Finally, 12% said they drank 2 to 3 cups of coffee and tea a day. It is worth mentioning that during the follow-up period: 10.053 participants (2.7%) suffered a stroke and 5,079 (1.4%) developed dementia.

Among the relevant findings, drinking coffee and tea, even in small amounts, was associated with a lower risk of suffering from both health conditions. The lowest risk of stroke and dementia was seen among participants who took: 2 to 3 cups of coffee a day, 3 to 5 cups of tea, or 4 to 6 cups of both combined.

Although a lower risk of ischemic strokes As a result of a blood clot or narrow arteries, there was no reduction in the risk of a less common form of stroke (hemorrhagic) that results from ruptured blood vessels.

What are the protective effects of coffee and tea?

The first thing we have to say is that today numerous studies have come to light that talk about the medicinal benefits of coffee and tea. The references that are available indicate that the caffeine and antioxidant activity provided by plants from which coffee and tea come, are responsible for its therapeutic benefits. And as expected, in this new study it was endorsed that these same substances benefit cardiovascular and brain health. This finding certainly supports what we know about so many plant foods – they offer many health-related benefits beyond the vitamins and minerals they contain.

Lona Sandon, associate professor and program director in clinical nutrition at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, agreed, noting that coffee and tea contain several chemical compounds, not just caffeine, that have health benefits. And according to their statements: “These effects could influence the risk of dementia or stroke. There are many possibilities for how these chemicals could work in the body, from antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, increasing blood flow, protecting blood vessels from damage and more. “

It should also be mentioned that none of the specialists was particularly concerned about the amount of coffee or tea in question. Sandon noted that 4 to 6 cups is quite common in many countries, while other experts noted that current guidelines indicate that 3 to 5 (8-ounce) cups of coffee per day appear to be safe for most adults.

Undoubtedly one more point in favor for lovers of tea and coffee, although it is a fact that each drink is associated with different benefits; in the end it ends up being a matter of taste. The point now should be whether non-recurring drinkers of these two classic everyday drinks should start by building on these findings and thus benefit your health on another level. Finally, the consumption of tea and coffee is associated with a long list of benefits, among which are its benefits to promote weight loss, burn fat, hydrate and purify the body, benefit digestion, improve physical and mental performance; among many others.

–

It may interest you: