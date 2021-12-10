In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol and make sure of it with this approved digital breathalyzer.

Christmas means among many other things organizing some lunches and dinners with friends, family and co-workers. Especially this year taking into account the situation of 2020. In these celebrations there is a tendency to drink alcohol and what can never happen is drink and then take the car.

Please, never drive if you have drunk alcohol, for your life, that of others and also for the fines they can give you. To make sure of it, This digital breathalyzer can indicate your alcohol level and thus avoid problems. It will only cost you 19.99 euros.

JTENG approved digital breathalyzer on Amazon

The worst thing you can do after a copious lunch or dinner where you have drunk alcohol is to take the car. As safe as you think you can drive, the influence of alcohol is more than proven to reduce your reaction time.

Don’t endanger anyone this Christmas. In Christmas 2020, 57 people died on Spanish roads according to data from the DGT. Having a breathalyzer like this in the glove compartment of your car will ensure

According to the DGT it is 8 more deaths than in 2019 And that was a year with quite a few movement restrictions due to COVID-19.

The DGT has shared a series of tips that help drivers learn to drive with greater caution and avoid the most common accidents.

And if you’re not doing it to save lives over Christmas, do it to save yourself money with fines. As indicated in Autobild, driving under the influence of alcohol can be very expensive.

From 0.25 to 0.50 mlg / l it can cost you 500 euros of fine and the loss of 4 points of the driving license. If it goes from 0.50 to 0.60 mlg / l, the fine doubles to 1,000 euros and the loss of 6 points. If it exceeds 0.60 mlg / l it is considered a crime.

If you are also a repeat offender, it will cost you another 1,000 euros more and 4 to 6 extra card points.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Get this digital breathalyzer on Amazon for only 19.99 euros with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it totally free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence. In addition, you will have access to Prime Video.

If you are a student you can sign up for Prime Student: same advantages but with 3 month free trial and a 50% discount on the annual subscription.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.