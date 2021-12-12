After the rise of F1 this past year, and the controversial finish to the season, fans are asking when does Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 premiere on Netflix?

This past year saw two things: the rise of F1 in popularity among American fans and the Americanization of the sport.

Controversy is not exclusive to Western culture, but nothing screams North American sports more than a bit of the ol ‘ultra-controversy. Thus was the case with the season finale of the most dramatic season of F1 yet (that’s probably not totally true, but it wouldn’t be the first time something that is globally popular reset the clock after becoming popular in America).

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday saw Max Verstappen overcome Lewis Hamilton’s seemingly insurmountable lead by way of some very tricky decision-making by F1 officials. The long-story-short version is that Hamilton appeared to have the race, and therefore the title, in the bag before Nicholas Latifi crashed and forced a safety car to be called. Some rules were conveniently interpreted to enhance the drama and ended up opening up a miracle chance for Verstappen to mount an incredible comeback.

It’s going to be a while for the aftershock from the controversial finish to fully be absorbed, which already has fans thinking about the upcoming season of Netflix’s docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 release date on Netflix?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive follows the events of whatever racing season just concluded. The first season premiered in March 2019 and followed the 2018 F1 season, introducing audiences to drivers and storylines that both developed over the course of the season and carried over as cliffhangers.

Here are the previous Formula 1: Drive to Survive premiere date:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 1 – March 8, 2019Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 – February 28, 2020Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 – March 18, 2021Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 – TBA

There’s no official premiere date for Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4, but judging from the release history it’s a safe bet to assume it will drop in late-February 2022 or early March 2022.

What is Formula 1: Drive to Survive?

If you’re looking to get in on the F1 craze before it’s too late, Formula 1: Drive to Survive is the way to go.

The series serves as both cliff notes to catch up on who the drivers are and what the basics of Formula 1 are. It’s the perfect primer to understanding what you need to in order to get in on the craze without feeling like you’re studying for a finals exam.

It also happens to be chock-full of drama that walks the fine line between HBO’s Hard Knocks and the indulgence of Selling Sunset. This made it the perfect quarantine binge and likely helped set up the intense American fandom that followed this past F1 season.

The list of people excited for Drive to Survive season 4 was already long, but the controversial finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix made it even longer.

After the rise of F1 this past year, and the controversial finish to the season, fans are asking when does Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 premiere on Netflix?

This past year saw two things: the rise of F1 in popularity among American fans and the Americanization of the sport.

Controversy is not exclusive to Western culture, but nothing screams North American sports more than a bit of the ol ‘ultra-controversy. Thus was the case with the season finale of the most dramatic season of F1 yet (that’s probably not totally true, but it wouldn’t be the first time something that is globally popular reset the clock after becoming popular in America).

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday saw Max Verstappen overcome Lewis Hamilton’s seemingly insurmountable lead by way of some very tricky decision-making by F1 officials. The long-story-short version is that Hamilton appeared to have the race, and therefore the title, in the bag before Nicholas Latifi crashed and forced a safety car to be called. Some rules were conveniently interpreted to enhance the drama and ended up opening up a miracle chance for Verstappen to mount an incredible comeback.

It’s going to be a while for the aftershock from the controversial finish to fully be absorbed, which already has fans thinking about the upcoming season of Netflix’s docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 release date on Netflix?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive follows the events of whatever racing season just concluded. The first season premiered in March 2019 and followed the 2018 F1 season, introducing audiences to drivers and storylines that both developed over the course of the season and carried over as cliffhangers.

Here are the previous Formula 1: Drive to Survive premiere date:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 1 – March 8, 2019Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 – February 28, 2020Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 3 – March 18, 2021Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 – TBA

There’s no official premiere date for Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4, but judging from the release history it’s a safe bet to assume it will drop in late-February 2022 or early March 2022.

What is Formula 1: Drive to Survive?

If you’re looking to get in on the F1 craze before it’s too late, Formula 1: Drive to Survive is the way to go.

The series serves as both cliff notes to catch up on who the drivers are and what the basics of Formula 1 are. It’s the perfect primer to understanding what you need to in order to get in on the craze without feeling like you’re studying for a finals exam.

It also happens to be chock-full of drama that walks the fine line between HBO’s Hard Knocks and the indulgence of Selling Sunset. This made it the perfect quarantine binge and likely helped set up the intense American fandom that followed this past F1 season.

The list of people excited for Drive to Survive season 4 was already long, but the controversial finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix made it even longer.