Driver who betrayed Pati Chapoy, is she going to the Hoy Program?

After 17 years of being in the program Windowing This beautiful driver had to leave the program, some claim that she betrayed Pati Chapoy, however what has attracted the most attention is that it is believed that she was in the Today program.

Is about Jimena perez also known as “La Choco”, who is the protagonist of this news, if you are a fan of the famous program, you will know that this beautiful blonde with green eyes is an extremely charismatic and pleasant person.

The times that he was appearing on the program, he immediately won the affection of the viewers and he has a most pleasant personality, he wins the affection of anyone in a short time.

If you do not know the story about Jimena Pérez “La Choco” and Ventaneando, we will immediately put you in context, a couple of years ago he had to resign from the television program directed by Pati chapoy, because he needed to move to Spain.

For this reason, some people had mentioned that the driver allegedly betrayed Chapoy to go live elsewhere, however La Choco had a very strong reason to resign: her son.

Jimena is the mother of two handsome children named Rafael and Iker, one of them unfortunately has a problem that had to be attended to by experts precisely in Spain, it is a disorder that affects the ability to speak.

It was in 2019 when Jimena Pérez shared the news that she would have to withdraw from the program, letting some tears roll down her cheeks, thanking everything she had learned over the years.

The work where this beautiful driver was had forced her to leave her comfort zone, so she ended up enjoying each of the new challenges that were imposed on her in each program.

He recently had the opportunity to participate in the Master Chef Celebrity program, however he had to leave, and again he was grateful for the opportunity that was given him.

In a post he shared on his Instagram account two days ago, he also mentioned the honor of having participated and met so many chefs and people in the middle.

At the moment it is not known if Jimena Pérez has had contact again with Pati chapoyThey surely do, but as friends.

After this new appearance on television, the host and now a former participant of Master Chef Celebrity, again won the affection and admiration of the public who have made it known among the comments they wrote.