Galilea Montijo is in the middle of the controversy after the book ‘Emma and the other ladies of the narco’ by Anabel Hernández exposed her alleged relationship with Arturo Beltrán Leyva alias ‘El Barbas’.

After sharing a video on his social networks calling for a halt to the attacks against him, Galilea Montijo was very grateful for the support he received.

During the Hoy program, Galilea Montijo highlighted that he received messages of encouragement from celebrities and the general public.

“Regarding the same subject of the video that I uploaded yesterday and that I thank you for this beautiful hug that all of you gave me, in the same way I appreciate all the expressions of affection, from many people, many colleagues, and above all you, the public.”

Visibly shocked, Galilea Montijo pointed out that the only thing she tried to do is defend her family, after all the rumors that have arisen.

“I did nothing but defend my family, I am trying to defend my family, so that my family is not stepped on anymore.”

Galilea Montijo stressed that she has always shown her face, but is no longer willing to talk about the issue because everything she had to say she already said.

“I have always said that the private life of all people is there, in private, but hey, I always have to show my face and nothing, I am not going to talk about it again, as I told you.”

In his speech, Galilea Montijo pointed out that despite bad times, he has always worked to bring a smile to viewers.

“I’ve always been a person who has only done to bring you smiles, and that’s what it’s all about”

Galilea Montijo stressed that the best thing is knowing how to get up and she has always done it with her face up and with a big smile.

“Although we are on the floor, we have to get up, the important thing I have always said is that it is not how one falls, but how one gets up, but that is what it is about, to bring you the best of vibes, the better attitude, in life there are always good things, bad things, sometimes it touches us, that’s the way it is, and in this way I face it, always with my face up, with a smile “

At the beginning of the program, Hoy’s hosts showed their support for Galilea Montijo. Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Arath de la Torre and Tania Rincón were in favor of their partner.

The first to speak was Andrea Legarreta who stressed that as a family they support Galilea Montijo.

“We want to remind everyone that Today is a family, today we are a family, and as always, we hold hands, we walk together and my Gali, we are with you today and always,” said Andrea Legarreta.

After his words, the drivers in Hoy joined in a hug. For her part, Galilea Montijo was grateful for this support.

“Thank you for your love through thick and thin, thank you, thank you, and sometimes more in bad times than good,” he said.