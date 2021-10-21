Today Program: Drivers who have left the morning this year | Instagram

Hoy’s program has undergone many changes throughout this year and in fact there have been several drivers who have left the broadcast, they are even among the most beloved, but in reality nothing is forever and we know that perfectly.

During this year 2021, the morning from Televisa He has had to say goodbye to important members of his cast.

It should be noted that with the changes that have occurred so far, the transmission has been in charge of stars such as Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl “Negro” Araiza, Paul Stanley, Arath de la Torre, Tania Rincón and Andrea Escalona.

As you may recall, last Monday, October 18, to the surprise of all viewers, the host and actor Lambda García announced his departure from the Hoy program, despite the fact that over the years he had established himself as one of the great figures of the morning.

The actor and driver pointed out that his various commitments prevented him from continuing with his activities in the morning, so he hoped that in the future he would have the opportunity to rejoin his other colleagues.

It is not a goodbye, I am sure that things always settle down, and God’s times are perfect and then, here I am going to be, “said the famous driver during his speech.

It is worth mentioning that Lambda García was absent from Hoy during the last days because he is recording the second part of the famous series “La Reina soy yo”, in which he is one of the protagonists.

List of other drivers who have come out of the famous Hoy Program on Televisa:

1

Marisol gonzalez

As you may recall, a few months ago, Marisol González, one of the most beloved hosts of the broadcast, announced that she would leave the Hoy program due to personal issues, as she was trying to spend more time with her husband and two daughters.

However, later the alleged and true reason came to light is that he could not bear the mistreatment of which he had become a victim by his companions such as Galilea Montijo, with whom he allegedly did not have the best of relationships.

2

Arturo “Turry” Macías

Last March, Arturo “Turry” Macías, the official voice of the morning, was suspended from his activities on the Hoy program after being singled out for attacking the young actress, Laura Pons.

Given this, the morning of Televisa shared a statement in which he said that the announcer would be suspended until further notice.