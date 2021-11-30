The Mexican Arc League of the Pacific continues its development with May Navojoa giving much to talk about for the extraordinary step they continue to carry out in the qualifying stage.

As is customary, several Cubans were present in the Aztec stadiums and then we leave their performances to them.

Félix Pérez: hero in Charros night and driving leader

The Charros from Jalisco achieved significant success in the face of surprising Mayos of Novojoa with a score of 6-5 to stay with the series in addition to being included among the selections in the qualifying zone for the postseason.



Javier Solano for the Charros and David holmberg for the May They were in charge of starting the meeting for five innings in which they gave an interesting duel.

The big man in the meeting was the Antillean Felix perez shooting three hits, including his eighth homer, in four at-bats as well as getting four RBIs and two runs scored to increase his offensive average to .279.

In this way, Felix was the main promoter of the tournament by beating his teammate. Julian Órnelas who recently suffered a major injury. Pérez concluded the series against May with five hits in eleven at-bats in which he produced six touchdowns for the Jalisco cause.

Santos is still on the rise

The gardener from Granma Roel Santos continues to give a lot to talk about on Aztec soil with the leaders of the first phase of the tournament.

Santos was located as the foreman and central patrolman of those led by Matías Carrillo in a clash where he ended his performance with a pair of singles in five at-bats to set his average at .289.

Dreke’s home run ends his drought

The Matanzas Yadir Dreke ended its offensive drought against Tomateros de Culiacán thanks to his huge homer all over the left wing after going blank during the first two meetings.

Drake he hit his home run at the height of the sixth inning with which he brought the score to equality.

Actions in the clash spanned eleven innings until Ramiro Pena He hit a double down the right that opened the doors of the plate to Jesus Fabela .

Now the man from Matanzas dropped his offensive average to .342 with which he is among the first in the tournament.

Other actions on the day:

– Dariel alvarez (Charros de Jalisco) 4-0, 2CA AVE: .382

– Josuan Hernandez (Cañeros de Los Mochis) 4-1 AVE: .286

– Yoelkis Guibert (Tomateros de Culiacán) 5-1 AVE: .301