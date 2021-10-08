(CNN) – A golf course in an area that North Dakotans believe in the “Sili-drone Valley” has a solution for down-membership nationwide: food delivery via drones.

Starting September 15, players at the King’s Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, North Dakota, will be able to receive snacks from drones for just $ 3.

They will order snacks through an app and watch the drone drop their snack with a rope about 10 minutes later.

Like many golf courses, an employee roams the area in a drink cart. But on busy days, golfers can wait up to an hour before they have a chance to buy something. Yes, they can hit the 18 holes and go to the restaurant located halfway, but their members find it a lot to ask in the age of instant gratification.

“Wherever you are, you should be able to get what you want in a few minutes,” Yariv Bash, chief executive of FlyTrex, Israel’s drone logistics startup that operates the service, told CNNMoney.

FlyTrex has already made hundreds of automated food deliveries in Iceland this year and wants to expand. He sees golf courses as a natural market, and the added convenience could help revitalize an industry that has seen the number of 18-hole courses in the US decline by 7% since 2007.

FlyTrex found a willing partner in Grand Forks. The local Air Force base is focused on drone missions and the University of North Dakota was the first university with a degree on drones. Keith Lund, president and CEO of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, calls the area “Sili-drone Valley.” Since 2008, one of its employees has focused exclusively on developing drone companies.

Drone delivery remains a rarity in the United States. Regulations generally restrict the overflight of people and require operators to keep their aircraft in sight. That makes delivery services impractical in most situations. And automated drones must be monitored by a human, making the services expensive to operate.

Golf courses make it a little easier, however. They are open spaces, there are few people and it has wide fields of vision.

King’s Walk plans to start with a six-week trial with a single drone delivering to one location. If things go well, and you receive a permit to fly over people, it is hoped to add drop-off points along the field.

Palmiscno also heard from the neighboring softball complex, whose organizers do not reject drone deliveries. Palmiscno imagines athletes sitting after a game, drinking beer and having food delivered by a drone.

To avoid being hit by rogue balls, the drone flies between 60 and 90 meters above the ground. It descends to a height of 35 meters to deliver a product.

“If it works out, it could be great,” Palmiscno said.

