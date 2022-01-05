It was in 2013 when Telemundo launched a magazine project called “Suelta la sopa,” a production commanded by Carlos Mesber and High Hill Productions and broadcast from Miami, Florida.

Since then, it has become one of the most beloved entertainment programs by the Spanish-speaking audience for its exclusives, interviews and various notes from national and international artists from the world of entertainment.

However, the news of the end of the broadcasts was given since last November, through different media, since its format would end on December 31.

The one who was in charge of saying goodbye to the program on the last day was the owner of the program Jorge Bernal, as he decided to start the broadcast with some emotional words for viewers.

“Gentlemen, welcome to ‘Suelta la Sopa’, we are only hours away from ending this year 2021 and with it, we also close what many of us call a cycle, a cycle that we began here in this house 8 years ago. Today, we are going to remember together, you and us here, great moments that forever marked the world of entertainment ”.

And it is that throughout eight years on the air, several conductors passed that now will continue their way away from the show program “Suelta la sopa”, since it also had different correspondents and collaborators in: Mexico City, Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

Jorge Bernal

The owner of the program is still on the Telemundo staff, with different appearances on the reality shows of the famous Spanish-language network, and shared some emotional farewell words through his Instagram account.

“8 years, EIGHT YEARS! More than 2,000 programs and countless moments that I will never forget… ”.

Luis Alfonso Borrego

The presenter will also continue with different appearances on Telemundo, and his last appearance was in the special of “Las Nuestro”, where they talked about the Latin beauty queens who have won Miss Universe.

Veronica Bastos

The famous journalist of shows of Mexican origin, has not shared what her future will be inside or outside the world of journalism, since she has only shared different images of her on social networks.

Juan Manuel Cortes

The presenter was also part of the Christmas special of the famous Spanish-speaking chain, in addition to sharing how his Christmas holidays have been in the company of his loved ones.

Orlando Segura

The Latino journalist continues to manage his image within the ranks of Telemundo, so it is believed that he will continue to work there despite the end of the program, as he has international recognition.

Vanessa claudio

The presenter of Puerto Rican origin left the program before the end of the broadcasts, and it is believed that she could return to be part of the ranks of Tv Azteca in Mexico.

Aylin Mujica

The actress, who is also an actress, has been part of the Christmas specials on Telemundo, as well as the “Las Nuestro” program, but it is unknown if she will continue in other projects on the network.

Andrea Escalona placeholder image

The Mexican presenter has been away from the magazine program for several years, as she has made a career in Televisa as host of the morning show “Hoy”, and has made an artistic career in theater.

