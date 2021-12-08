Related news

“He grabbed my hand and kissed it. He didn’t let go. He stroked the back of my neck. I thought he clearly didn’t know what he was doing. I was very suspicious of his behavior, as he had been aggressive towards the crew members. his right hand around my back. Then he grabbed my chest and moved his hand over my right chest. I felt shocked. I had overstepped the line “, that’s the allegation of the flight attendant who, allegedly, Thorbjorn Olesen abuse.

The champion of the Ryder cup In 2018, a 31-year-old Danish golfer was able to throw his career away on July 29, 2019. That day he was returning from a golf tournament in Memphis, I was flying from Nashville to London airport Heathrow. The one of Copenhagen He was also accused of insulting the plane’s crew and attacking another passenger by urinating on him. These days the trial is held in the Aldersgate House Nightingale Court, London.

Olesen denied on Tuesday having sexually assaulted, also beaten and urinated that passenger and been drunk on the plane with which he was crossing the pond. He also added that he does not remember the flight after taking sleeping pills, one of the issues that the crew members who denounced the golfer had put as a mitigating factor. The mixture between alcohol and drugs could be the cause of the bad behavior.

Thorbjorn Olesen leaves London’s Aldersgate House Crown Court. .

The court heard Monday that Olesen had “grabbed and rubbed the chest” of a woman, cursed the cabin crew members and “urinated” on another passenger and in the aisle. Trevor burke, his lawyer, asked him about these questions and the Dane was sincere: “I felt absolutely horrible and I was very sorry. I couldn’t believe what they were saying happened. I was ashamed and I felt horrible.” This scandal can completely bury your trajectory.

The event

According to media reports in 2019, Olesen, winner of five tournaments of the European tour at that moment, he would have allegedly gone overboard, in a drunken state, with a passenger from the flight who was asleep, would have urinated in the aisle of the plane and would have clashed with part of the crew. The woman he allegedly sexually harassed said Olesen “could barely stand up” and tried to grab and kiss her.

Olesen also pushed one of the hostesses who tried to help him out of the bathroom when he, already intoxicated, was trying to open a door by pushing it when the indications warned that he should pull it. This enraged the golfer, and after hitting her he ended up urinating in the aisle of the plane. Their behavior compromised the flight and the crew acknowledged that, had they grown older, they could have turned around for Nashville.

Thorbjorn Olesen, at the 2021 Spanish Golf Open. AFP7 / Europa Press

When the plane landed, Olesen was arrested and admitted to the police that he had no recollection of what happened, that he had taken several pills and glasses of alcohol with the intention of falling asleep, and that he was very embarrassed. The trial was stipulated to take place on May 11, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was delayed until this month of December 2021. This meant the suspension by the European Tour until the facts were elucidated. . The same entity lifted the sentence a year later when the litigation was postponed.

The explanations

On that flight he traveled with his partner, Lauren Zafer. He had told her that he had not slept well for weeks after playing several major tournaments and planned to go straight to sleep on the plane. At the trial, he explained that he drank two beers, two glasses of red wine and a vodka and blueberry juice before boarding the flight. He also took two sleeping pills Ambien that his girlfriend put him in his toiletry bag.

Olesen said he “felt good” boarding the plane and his last memory was this: “having a glass of champagne and sitting in my seat and I think I remember taking off.” The golfer also assured that he did not recall ordering another drink or having drunk from another passenger’s glass. He added that he “never” would have taken the sleeping pills had he known that they were just prescribed or that possible side effects include “sleepwalking” and “amnesia.”

So much so that his partner has taken part of the blame: “My stomach turned because I knew what the Ambien must be like and how strong they were, and I felt immense guilt. It was my fault that this happened.” The trial will continue for several more days, but the golfer’s career has been completely compromised by this event. Thorbjorn Olesen, even if he does not remember it, will never forget what happened on that flight.

[Más información: Tiger Woods y la estela de Ben Hogan: el plan para hacer historia después de esquivar la muerte]

Follow the topics that interest you