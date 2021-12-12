Dua Lipa Announces Concert Tour in Mexico for 2022 | Instargram

Yesterday, it was announced that the famous singer Dua Lipa will have a series of concerts in various cities of Mexico, something that undoubtedly managed to drive her millions of fans crazy.

Everything seems to indicate that Dua Lipa is more than ready to present “Future Nostalgia” live to her Mexican fans with two dates.

Dua Lipa, the British singer of the moment, has announced concerts for Mexico in the year 2022, something that undoubtedly surprised its followers, who quickly placed it within the trends of this Friday, December 10.

According to Ocesa, Dua Lipa will reach Mexico to conquer his fans with hits like “Levitating” and “Physical” on September 21 and 23, 2022 in the cities of Mexico City and Monterrey.

It should be noted that the singer will perform first at the Foro Sol and, two days later, will arrive for the first time in Monterrey at the Banorte Stadium, and will present her world tour “Future Nostalgia”.

However, unfortunately a concert for Guadalajara has not been confirmed, as international artists usually announce when they visit Mexico.

According to Ocesa, the prices for the presentation of Dua Lipa at the Foro Sol on September 21 are as follows:

Field A Cap $ 1,880 Field B Cap $ 980 Green A $ 2,180 Orange A $ 1,480 Green B $ 1,180 Orange B $ 850 Green C $ 680 Orange C $ 480

While at the moment, the price of tickets for the Dua Lipa concert in Monterrey on September 23 are not yet available.

However, at any time they could announce them through social networks or through the official Ocesa page.

It should be noted that the sale of tickets will be through the Ticketmaster system on December 15 and 16 for Citibanamex users, later the general sale will take place.

As you may recall, Dua Lipa released her album “Future Nostalgia” in 2020, forced to release it earlier than planned after the leak of her songs and with this album Dua won the Grammy in the category “Best Pop Album”.

The truth is that “Future Nostalgia” was one of the great releases of 2020 after the release of the previous “Dua Lipa” (2017), an album that made its interpreter and co-author one of the new great voices on the global pop scene. , with numerous hit songs, like “New Rules”.