Dua Lipa changes her look.She says goodbye to her long hair!

The famous British singer Dua Lipa returned to give the chair of styling with a new haircut, managing to surprise her admirers a lot, because without a doubt with each style looks divine.

The truth is that when fashion It’s about Dua Lipa is one of the strongest references in the art industry.

And it is that since her beginnings in music, the 26-year-old singer has set a trend for her original style.

As you may recall, the singer of “Break my heart” has worn countless styles in her hair and one looks better on her than the other.

From XL hair, straight bangs, copper tone, pixie cut, light blonde and even pixie bangs, creating great trends.

Notably, throughout her career, the singer has shown that it’s all about style.

After endless changes of looks, Dua Lipa has become an icon of fashion and good taste.

Despite the fact that on many occasions these changes are due to work commitments, she has also made it clear that she is a fan of experimenting in matters of beauty.

Through her official Instagram account, the British singer shared with her more than 76 million fans the new look she chose to receive in 2022.

The truth is that for many the change was quite radical, however, in the end, it still looks extremely beautiful.

This is how on this occasion, Dua said goodbye to her hair and chose a short bob that, in addition to enhancing her Albanian roots, was a fairly fresh and modern option.

Closing the year in the sun and with my family from YSL Beauty. I can’t wait for you to see this, ”was what he wrote in the post.

In addition, he shared a carousel of photographs of both his new look and the beautiful location near the sea where he was filming a project in conjunction with the French fashion house, Yves Saint Laurent.

In the heavenly place, Dua was filming one of the upcoming campaigns of the brand for which she is an ambassador, as well as renowned artists such as Kaia Berger, Zoe Kravitz and Celine Bernaerts.

Being honest, the safest thing is that in the coming weeks we will see this same cut in many other people and it is that it always creates very good trends in fashion and in general.