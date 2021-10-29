The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) appears to be open to the crypto world, especially Bitcoin. And it is that it gave him the green light to list a Bitcoin Fund, an investment vehicle based in Canada.

Dubai walks in the direction of the crypto world

During the last year the crypto market has gained an important level of relevance and, therefore, new investment vehicles towards cryptocurrencies have become popular.

According to the country’s media outlet Trade Arabia, the Bitcoin Fund (QBTCu.TO) received regulatory approval from the DFSA.

It is worth clarifying which fund debuted on Nasdaq on June 23 of this year and it is not until now that regulators have given it the green light to list on Nasdaq in Dubai.

In this way, the objective of the fund is to provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin; especially to the variations in the price of the leading crypto. Thus, it gets to meet a demand for Bitcoin in Dubai that was being neglected and becomes the first Bitcoin fund in the Middle East.

“We are very proud to have received approval… We have seen a growing appetite from large institutional investors in the region…” explained 3iQ Digital Asset Management President Frederick Pye.

According to the statement, the Bitcoin fund will be available to investors of all levels; from large banks to small investors.

DFSA seeks to position itself as an innovative regulator

Thus, the DFSA demonstrates its intention to be an innovative regulator for the region, as it looks at the potential of Bitcoin. Therefore, they are focused on new technologies and innovative financial solutions that drive economic growth.

In fact, just a few days ago, according to CoinDesk, the DFSA announced rules for “investment tokens.” According to the regulator, these tokens are those crypto insured that have some of the same attributes as securities and derivatives. Therefore, they are tokens that are issued, transferred and stored using the Blockchain. Likewise, the DFSA is working on a regulatory framework for other types of tokens.

Bitcoin continues to fight for adoption

The leading crypto continues to work hard to demonstrate its potential and gain traction in new territories. The last one has been Dubai, what comes next?

In fact, among some of the most recent news about Bitcoin we can see how new institutions integrate it. Just today it was announced that an Ivy League university, Wharton School, will accept the leading crypto and other cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

Tell us! Who or what will be the next to adopt Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency? We want to know your opinion.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related