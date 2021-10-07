The Dubai Police works in conjunction with the BitOasis platform to thwart crypto fraud. The association aims to inform investors about the sector.

By the way, BitOasis is the leading online cryptocurrency platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. That allows you to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies safely.

In fact, according to Ola Doudin, CEO of BitOasis: “We have worked with key legislators. To help them establish regulations that will keep cryptocurrencies safe for investors.

«There are a number of scams. And partnering with the Dubai Police could help investors and traders stay away from them. ‘

As a fun fact, crypto fraud has increased as cryptocurrencies go mainstream. According to data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), between October 2020 and March 2021, it received more than 6,800 complaints, related to crypto scams.

According to a local report, the police will be trained to identify crypto fraud. All this, as part of the “Effective Research Methods to Combat Risks Associated with Cryptocurrency Trading.”

Specifically, according to Arab News, the goal is to help educate investors and traders about crypto fraud.

For his part, Tarek Mohammerd, Head of the Crypto Crimes Section of the Dubai Police, said: “The police department is now extensively training its force to understand cryptocurrencies and Blockchain.”

In addition, he added: “The United Arab Emirates takes a practical approach to ensure the financial security of the country. Also, to investors and all interested parties operating within the crypto space.

To recall, last week BitOasis and the Dubai Police held a workshop on the future of cryptocurrencies and security risks. Also, how to keep cryptocurrencies safe.

An agreement was signed for cryptocurrency trading

Similarly, the United Arab Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Dubai World Trade Center Authority (DWTCA) have agreed to facilitate cryptocurrency trading and associated financial operations within the free zone. of the DWTCA.

In this regard, Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global said: “This is a great place to set up your token project. Or do a crypto exchange. The region’s tax haven status supports growth.

Meanwhile, the crypto event “Future Blockchain Summit” will be held in Dubai. In short, it will take place from October 17 to 20, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

In particular, the aim of the exhibition will be to enable executives to network. And explore more business opportunities in the crypto space.

In addition, as people learn about the most innovative advances, networks, ideas and alliances are generated that provide social support and strengthen the development of Blockchain technology.

I close with this phrase by Bruce Lee: «Knowledge will give you power. The respect character ».

