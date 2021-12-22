The American company DuckDuckGo is working on a new desktop application for its browser based on the idea of ​​privacy and absolute protection of its users.

After its launch in 2008, this company has gradually gained praise for the services it has been incorporating. These features will be available soon in a new desktop web browser.

“We believe that online privacy should be simple and accessible to all. That is why we have spent 2021 strengthening our all-in-one privacy solution and helping people regain their privacy with a simple download,” says the CEO of the company, Gabriel Weinberg on his website.

At the time they already announced the beta version of Email Protection, a free email forwarding service that removes trackers in your email and protects your privacy.

Now have implemented an extension that identifies content from hidden crawlers and locks them before it loads. The user himself will decide if he wishes to give his consent to continue browsing or not.

According to Weinberg, this desktop application that you can install from the following link, will include all these improvements, does not have “complicated settings, or misleading warnings, or levels of privacy protection. Only a robust privacy protection that works by default.”

In the tests that have been carried out to verify the operation of the web version, the company has verified that Compared to Chrome it has a “cleaner and much more private“ and its performance is “significantly faster”.

“We are now the most downloaded navigation app on Android in our top markets (and # 2 on iOS, behind Chrome), we average over 100 million searches per day, and our most recent survey showed 27 million Americans (9%) “, affirms forcefully its CEO.

Looking ahead to 2022, DuckDuckGo has also announced more new features and will introduce a renewed design of its interface. Among these new features are the filtering of personalized date ranges for searches, greater precision in advanced search and an instant response to translations, among others.

They also want to include design improvements in what they consider “what users like best”, a power button that allows you to delete all the tabs and browsing data with a single touch and that at the moment appears with a fire animation. We will see what changes they make in this regard.

In this way, DuckDuckGo takes a new step in its consistent fight for privacy and the protection of its users’ personal data.