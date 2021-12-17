. Newly crowned Miss World 2019 Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh (center) smiles as she poses with her crown during the 2019 Miss World Final at the Excel Arena in East London on December 14, 2019

Through an official statement, the organization of the Miss World 2021 contest reported that the beauty pageant will be temporarily postponed due to the arrest of several cases of contagion of COVID-19 among the participants to the reign and members of the pageant.

The final night was scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 16 from Puerto Rico.

As reported by El Diario, within the contest there are a total of 38 sick people who tested positive for the SARS-COV-2 virus, which for prevention measures will undergo a mandatory quarantine period, in which the organization of the contest in Accompaniment with the health authorities will be conducting monitoring tests until they test negative for the virus, and then authorize the respective returns to their countries of origin.

“Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones the end of the global broadcast in Puerto Rico due to the health and safety interest of the contestants, staff, crew and the general public,” Miss World wrote on their social media, AS reported.

“Since yesterday additional security measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding that the event increased risks on the stage and dressing room. However, after new positive cases were confirmed this morning, the postponement decision was made, ”the organizers added in the statement.

The president of the contest, Julia Morley, said that the determination of the contest was consulted with the Department of Health of Puerto Rico, with virologist experts and medical team, hired for the advice and supervision of the biosafety conditions of the contest, who recommended to suspend for the moment said event.

“Nothing should tarnish or tarnish the experience for these young women who have prepared to compete and represent their countries. That is why we have taken these measures, “added the president, in statements quoted by MARCA.

When will the Miss World 2021 final take place?

On the other hand, in the same statement published by the Miss World organization, it was established that the contest will be held within the next 90 days, with a tentative date of March 16, 2022.

“We really want our contestants, (whom we have come to know and love), to return to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd. “Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival ”.

And, it is that since last November 21, the competitors to take the crown of My World 2021 (which is currently Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh) and had arrived on the island to participate in the programming of the contest, Among those who carried out activities to visit different tourist sites in the city, including also the “Beauty with Purpose” gala, held last Monday night, at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, where some candidates were conspicuous by their absence. they already had symptoms of the disease.

It should be noted that, preceding the official announcement of the contest, through his Instagram account, the Mises Architect (@arquitectodemisses) went ahead saying that: “As they read it, the Miss World contest has been canceled, they still have not made a official announcement but we will find out soon. Yesterday they tried to record the show, but they even had to remove Miss Bahamas because it was confirmed positive after she was with all the women for more than six hours in rehearsals.

“Mrs. Julia Morley is infected with coronavirus and they have kept it a secret. She is fine, without serious symptoms, “says the Venezuelan missologist’s website, according to La Nación.

The official statement from Miss World reads:

Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones the end of the global broadcast in Puerto Rico due to the health and safety interest of the contestants, staff, crew and the general public The final will be rescheduled at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico within the next 90 days. SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Department of Health, the event organizers made the decision to postpone the final of global transmission in the Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum to be held within the next 90 days. As of yesterday, additional security measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding that the event increased risks on stage and in the locker room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with officials and health experts, the postponement decision was made. The next step according to medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisers, contestants and related staff will return to their home countries. “We are looking forward to the return of our contestants, (whom we have come to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley, executive director of Miss World Ltd. Puerto Rico offers a safe and secure environment! a spectacular backdrop for the Miss World Festival filming! “

Optimistic misses

The representative of Puerto Rico, Daniela Rodríguez Laureano, performed a live through her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon with her roommate, the representative of Venezuela, Alejandra Conde, where both participants reported that in the middle of The news all the candidates were optimistic and assured that the experience will be better because they will give much more on the catwalk.

Rodríguez Laureano and Conde were negative for the COVID test, for this reason they sent a message of encouragement to the candidates and the workers of the contest so that they recover and can once again fulfill the dream of celebrating 60 years of the event that brings together beauty world.

The candidate from Puerto Rico indicated that she will take these days to share as a family and to continue preparing for the event, like her Venezuelan partner, not without first highlighting that the experience has allowed them to share as a family and that is why they take this as one opportunity to see each other again and strengthen friendship.

Finally, the media have recently registered cases of covid-19 in Puerto Rican territory. They say that the virus has spread exponentially in recent days due to the performance of sports and musical shows, where large crowds of people have gathered to enjoy them.

In fact, the Department of Health confirmed this Thursday that they have counted 423 positive cases of COVID 19 among those attending the Bad Bunny concerts held last weekend, as well as 39 other cases among members of the Puerto Rico Professional Baseball League Roberto Clemente.

