The reopening of the land border between Mexico and the United States for non-essential trips on November 8, will bring with it a rise in the value of the dollar, said the economist Domingo Ramos Medina.

In an interview for the newspaper El Sol de Mexico, the expert commented that possibly the American currency remains above 20 Mexican pesos over the next few weeks, in turn, a depreciation of the peso is expected.

“Surely people will want to cross to buy or have fun and consequently they will demand dollars and by law of supply and demand, the US currency will be more expensive,” he said.

Likewise, the expert urged the population to don’t buy too many dollars, as the upside will tend to stabilize.

AP

“A great deal of prudence is recommended in the purchase and the intelligent handling of both currencies will cover commitments according to the needs,” he added.

In addition, a rise in interest and inflation rates, since the demand for the dollar by Mexicans will cause an inflationary effect on the border, causing an increase in interest rates.

Likewise, it is considered that there will be a reduction of informal economies emerging markets as citizens will once again have greater reach to the retail market and cross-border trade will be reestablished on the side of USA.

Beginning in November, the United States will allow land travelers to enter non-essential activities, as long as have the complete vaccination schedule against covid-19 verifiable and certified, in addition to having the necessary documentation.

What vaccines are accepted to enter the US?

The Department of Homeland Security needs to follow the guidelines of the CDC, which considers as fully vaccinated against covid-19 people who received one of the formulas approved by the WHO or the FDA.

Pfizer: two doses 21 days apart. Modern: two doses 28 days apart. Johnson & Johnson: one dose. AstraZeneca: two doses with a difference of 28 to 84 days between each application. Sinopharm: two doses 21 days apart. Sinovac: two doses applied 28 days apart.

AstraZeneca Vaccine (AP)

What are non-essential trips?

Visit family and friends. Make tourism in the country. Carry out purchases in malls and stores in the country. Go to cultural events. Moving to a destination in the country to place bets. All travel for recreational purposes.

The new rules will only apply to legal income to USA. Officials warned that those who attempt to arrive irregularly will remain subject to expulsion under the so-called immigration authority. Title 42, which was invoked in principle by the former president Donald trump, and that it has been criticized by immigration activists for immediately expelling migrants before they can apply for asylum.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

The reopening of the land border between Mexico and the United States for non-essential trips on November 8, will bring with it a rise in the value of the dollar, said the economist Domingo Ramos Medina.

In an interview for the newspaper El Sol de Mexico, the expert commented that possibly the American currency remains above 20 Mexican pesos over the next few weeks, in turn, a depreciation of the peso is expected.

“Surely people will want to cross to buy or have fun and consequently they will demand dollars and by law of supply and demand, the US currency will be more expensive,” he said.

Likewise, the expert urged the population to don’t buy too many dollars, as the upside will tend to stabilize.

AP

“A great deal of prudence is recommended in the purchase and the intelligent handling of both currencies will cover commitments according to the needs,” he added.

In addition, a rise in interest and inflation rates, since the demand for the dollar by Mexicans will cause an inflationary effect on the border, causing an increase in interest rates.

Likewise, it is considered that there will be a reduction of informal economies emerging markets as citizens will once again have greater reach to the retail market and cross-border trade will be reestablished on the side of USA.

Beginning in November, the United States will allow land travelers to enter non-essential activities, as long as have the complete vaccination schedule against covid-19 verifiable and certified, in addition to having the necessary documentation.

What vaccines are accepted to enter the US?

The Department of Homeland Security needs to follow the guidelines of the CDC, which considers as fully vaccinated against covid-19 people who received one of the formulas approved by the WHO or the FDA.

Pfizer: two doses 21 days apart. Modern: two doses 28 days apart. Johnson & Johnson: one dose. AstraZeneca: two doses with a difference of 28 to 84 days between each application. Sinopharm: two doses 21 days apart. Sinovac: two doses applied 28 days apart.

AstraZeneca Vaccine (AP)

What are non-essential trips?

Visit family and friends. Make tourism in the country. Carry out purchases in malls and stores in the country. Go to cultural events. Moving to a destination in the country to place bets. All travel for recreational purposes.

The new rules will only apply to legal income to USA. Officials warned that those who attempt to arrive irregularly will remain subject to expulsion under the so-called immigration authority. Title 42, which was invoked in principle by the former president Donald trump, and that it has been criticized by immigration activists for immediately expelling migrants before they can apply for asylum.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE