By Dency Milan

Balance of TWO titles of Mexican Arch League of the Pacific, is all that counts in the Navojoa Mayos showcases, with a ninth place in the most recent campaign. When on Friday night they managed to whitewash their closest pursuer.

In the last five seasons they have only been close to the podium in the 2017-18 season, when they were runners-up, the rest of the five down. But this year with much to tell, they are on track for a dream season.

The Mayos (18-9, .667) gave faith of that yesterday when they painted 8-0 white to the powerful sluggers of the Algodoneros de Guasave (15-11, .577), to move them two and a half games away from the top , at its headquarters, the Manuel Ciclón Echeverría Stadium.

Tonight Asael Sánchez went 2-2, with HR, double, 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored to become Man of the Match !!!

Presented by Laboratorio BioClínico Martinez

The Mayos were on top of Cuban Yoanni Yera (1-2, 3.81) very early to make him four runs in the five innings of work and eventually defeat him. His eight chocolates were useless, without tickets, since the five indisputable ones were combined with an error and a home run.

On the other side, Raúl Carrillo (3-2, 3.46) was tight for five completions, allowing only five hits, all singles, at a rate of 3 strikeouts and three walks. To make way for his reliever body, he was not allowed unquestioned joint effort by six pitchers. To achieve victory 18.

Great play on the defense demonstrating the May Pearl tribe that they not only have great hitting, but also great defense

THE SUPER MAYOS!

The bullpen (6 elements) of the Mayos pitched WITHOUT HIT OR RACE in 4 innings in support of starter RAÚL CARRILLO who for his part hung 5 zeros (5H 3K), and thus they won 8-0 to Algodoneros. KYLE MARTIN (7) and ASAEL SÁNCHEZ (3) gave HR. YERA lost.

From the batting box, Asael Sánchez was decisive, who came as a substitute and connected 2-2, with a double, a homer and three RBIs, in addition to Kyle Martin with his seventh homer in three at-bats, to reaffirm himself as leader of the League .

Kyle Martin connecting his seventh homer puts us ahead 1 × 0.

Without much to put on the grill, it can be said that the Navojoa Mayos are having a start to the season leading to their third Mexican Pacific League championship.