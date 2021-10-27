10/27/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Granada and Getafe will play this Thursday a very necessary duel for both. While the Andalusian team needs to add victories to get out of the relegation places in which it has fallen after the results of Cádiz and Alavés, the Madrilenian yearns for his first victory so as not to drop from the places that give salvation.

Granada comes to the crash at a good time after adding four points in the last two days, with a victory against Sevilla (1-0) and a draw in the Osasuna fiefdom (1-1), a streak of results that he intends to extend against a direct opponent for permanence.

However, the deficit of points that they dragged from the first days and the victory this Tuesday of Alavés and the draw of Cádiz, has caused Robert Moreno’s team to face the game in relegation places that they will leave with a simple draw, although the only objective against Getafe is victory.

The rojiblanco team is confident that the good communion that existed between the stands and the team in the previous meeting against Sevilla will be repeated, when Granada also arrived at a difficult moment and was able to take the game forward.

Robert Moreno has several safe casualties for the crash, especially in a midfield for which he does not have an injury with Isma Ruiz, with the French Maxime Gonalons and with the Cameroonian Yan Eteki.

The Portuguese central defender Domingos Duarte completes the absentee card, so that in the center of the defense they will repeat, as in the last two games, the Peruvian Luis Abram and Víctor Díaz.

A starting eleven with few changes is foreseeable compared to the one who played last round against Osasuna, with the presence of Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchu’ in the Gonalons site and the recovery also for the midfielder of Angel Montoro.

The position of Colombian Luis Suárez, who can play on the wing, as a single striker or as a double striker, will determine which players accompany him above, with many options that he is escorted by Rubén Rochina and by the Venezuelan Darwin Machís, who are in a good shape time.

Meanwhile, Getafe still has more urgencies. The alarms are already sounding by the entity chaired by Angel Torres, who only adds two points out of thirty possible without many signs of improvement after the 0-3 defeat against Celta last day, in which he offered a worrying image.

Quique Sánchez Flores, with only two games on the Getafe bench after Míchel’s dismissal, will try to restructure his eleven to find a balance that allows him to have defensive solidity and offensive solvency. For now, against Levante and Celta, he opted to fill the center of the field with destructive players such as the Portuguese Florentino Luís, the Uruguayan Mauro Arambarri, the Serbian Nemanja Maksimovic or David Timor.

Only Carles Aleñá and Sandro Ramírez appeared in the upper area as two islets with a little more creativity. It was insufficient. Getafe, only adds three goals this course and Quique, for now, it has not solved that deficit.

For this reason, changes are expected and Quique may try to play in more depth using names more attached to the band game such as Allan Nyom or Juan Iglesias, who would return Arambarri and Maksimovic to their natural midfielder positions with Florentino protecting their backs and the Turk Enes Unal at the leading edge.

Sandro will not be in that area, with a muscle injury that will prevent him from playing at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium. Neither, presumably, Jaime Mata, who is in the last stretch of his recovery from physical discomfort. Vitolo and Czech Jakub Jankto will also miss the match due to injury, while Djené Dakonam and Chema Rodríguez from Togo will not play due to suspension.

Probable lineups

grenade: Maximiano; Quini, Víctor Díaz, Luis Abram, Carlos Neva; Luis Milla, Monchu, Montoro; Rochina, Machís and Luis Suárez.

Getafe: Soria; Damian, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Florentine; Juan Iglesias, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Aleñá; and Enes ünal.

Referee: Adrián Cordero Vega (Cantabrian Committee).

Stadium: New Los Cármenes.

Hour: 20: 00h