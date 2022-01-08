01/08/2022 at 18:30 CET

.

Osasuna receives Cádiz, in a duel of needs, with the urgency of adding a victory eleven days after the voices of alarm that begin to arise due to the situation that the team is going through have calmed.

Osasuna goes through his worst streak since last season after adding his last victory on October 17, the day he won at Villarreal.

Since then, the loss of identity of the team begins to be serious. The claw, the pressure and the ideas are no longer seen on the field of play and his fans begin to wonder what happened to the team that surprised everyone at the beginning of the course and that was even able to be placed in first position momentarily in the day 10.

Osasuna’s second coach, Bittor Alkiza, who will lead the team by being Jagoba Arrasate affected by covid-19, he hopes to focus the negative energy of the latest crashes to turn it into positive with a “convinced & rdquor; to do your job correctly to bring joy to your hobby long afterward.

After the recent elimination of the Cup at the hands of Girona, those from Tajonar have not been able to prepare the clash against the people of Cádiz as they would have liked. Despite this, Alkiza It will have its most usual men after having given the opportunity to those who are having less minutes in front of the Girona team.

“It is a moment to speak the fair. To realize where we come from and what we have to do to redirect the situation, but it is clear that this squad has already shown us not long ago. She is ready and I am convinced that she is going to do it again because she has the level for it & rdquor ;, said the person who will give the pertinent indications from the band tomorrow.

It seems that the idea of ​​getting into Europe for next year remained a simple mirage as the bad results and, above all, the bad game, were happening in the different games that the squad led by Jagoba Arrasate He has been playing in the League and the Cup.

“We know Cádiz well and they know us well, so neither of the two teams is going to be surprised, & rdquor ;, he said about the script for the match against an opponent who has similar aspects to the local team.

Cádiz, located in relegation places, arrives in Pamplona with the clear objective of recovering sensations and of being reunited with the victory in the League in their third game in just six days, after their league defeat on Monday against Sevilla (0-1 ) and to win on Thursday in the Cup against Fuenlabrada (0-1).

Those of Alvaro Cervera they want to win the first match of the second round in the Osasuna field and, at the same time, they trust that the two teams that precede them in the standings, Elche and Alavés, will puncture in order to get out of danger positions.

The people from Cádiz, after losing against Sevilla, have completed a first round for the second time in their history in the First Division without winning a single home game.

The wards of Cervera, who have won twice away against Celta (1-2) and Athletic (0-1), are the worst team in their field of play, where they have added only five points for as many draws, but they hope to reverse the situation starting with being effective again at home.

The hindrance of not winning at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium anchors them in the nineteenth position of the classification, with 14 points, although they have close to two rivals in the fight for permanence, such as Alavés and Elche, who add 16 points each one, for the 18 of Getafe, which is somewhat further away.

In Cádiz’s thirteen previous seasons in the top flight, they only remained unbeaten at home in the first round in the league 92-93.

It is expected that Cervera, which has been affected lately by a plague of casualties between injuries and positives for covid-19, make changes with respect to the last Cup game played in Fuenlabrada (0-1).