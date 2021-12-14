It is no secret to anyone that Telemundo has known very well how to win the hearts of Latinos with its spectacular programming, and its biggest bet has been the talent that has accompanied it.

For several years, Adamari López knew very well how to win the hearts of the audience, and since the arrival of Jacqueline Bracamontes, they have become the perfect pair.

Related news

Proof of this was the work that both did in the coverage of the beauty pageant, Miss Universe 2021, some in driving, and the other from the jury chair, but both stars shone with their own light.

It should be noted that the stars decided to wear the same style of dress during the day of the promotion but of a different color, so the two drivers were the sensation during the big night.

The “spoiled little chaparrita” opted for a nude color of transparencies very close to her new figure, while Bracamontes opted for the same style, transparencies and pearl applications but in red.

The two stars wasted sensuality in Miss Universe. Photo: IG / adamarilopez / jackybrv

It should be noted that just when the reality show “Así se baila” was found, many Internet users assured that the relationship between the Mexican and the Puerto Rican was not very good, since they had become the direct competition of the other.

However, through social networks, both actresses have shown the true complicity they have with each other, since it is a friendship that has now been captured from the Dead Sea.

Swimsuits

As if they were the true representatives of their respective countries, the conductors have exuded sensuality and beauty from the Israeli lands, where they have shown that they are at their best.

both have proven that one-piece swimsuits are the thing of the day. Photo: IG / adamarilopez / jackybrv

Despite the fact that they are two women with completely different physiques, both Bracamontes and López exuded sensuality from the Asian country in one-piece swimsuits.

The “Chaparrita de oro” showed her statuesque figure in a fitted one-piece swimsuit in black, with a halter neckline, while she covered her 1.57-meter height with the mud of the traditional sea.

While the tapatia lucio mud along its 1.69 meters, clad in a sensual one-piece swimsuit in white and some applications in blue on both sides of its waist.

The images were shared by both stars through their respective Instagram accounts, as they were also in the company of Cristián de la Fuente, and some colleagues from Telemundo.

“Happy to share with you my dear Adamari. Muddy and with silk skin”, were the words with which Bracamontes.

Both stars wasted sensuality by showing off their statuesque figures, as Adamari has lost more than 14 kilos in two years, while Bracamontes maintains her spectacular body despite her pregnancies.

The two stars showed how much fun they have had. Photo: IG /

laurasbarcelo

Dream holidays

Both stars walked throughout Israel and shared every moment together, and were seen floating as is tradition, in the waters of the Dead Sea in the company of the celebrity makeup artist, Laura Barcelo.

While Cristián de la Fuente, also shared full of mud next to the drivers, in addition to posing next to López while he gave him a kiss on the cheek.

The actors have shared the good friendship they have. Photo: IG / iamdelafuente

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE