12/14/2021 at 19:00 CET

After the agonizing move to the second round after beating Guijuelo on penalties, Rayo Vallecano faces Bergantiños, from Second RFEF, with whom they do not want to go through the same difficulties so as not to give room for surprise.

In the Coruña town of Carballo they do not forget that historic tie that his team, Bergantiños, played more than 30 years ago against Rayo Vallecano, who was then in the Second Division. Now, football gives the Second RFEF team the opportunity for revenge in As Eiroas before all else a First.

It is the second time that the Carballeses host a team of the highest category in the Copa del Rey, but it is the first time they will do so in their field, since the previous time, against Sevilla a couple of years ago, which ended up opting for the minimum (0-1) for Andalusians (with a bit of Kooundé at 16 minutes), was played at the Riazor stadium.

Then, As Eiroas, despite the work against the clock, did not meet the conditions to host the game, but now it will be able to receive Rayo Vallecano. The rival was not the one they wanted as a first option in Bergantiños, but their president, Chano Calvo, He reminded his players of that episode in the club’s history that featured Rayo.

It happened in the 1987/88 season, in the fourth round of the Copa del Rey. In the first leg the Carballeses had lost 3-2; in the second leg, they won 3-1 and missed a penalty with ten minutes to go. The match ended 3-4 and the tie fell on the Vallecano side. Now, 34 years later, fate gives them a second option, a sports rematch.

In Second RFEF, Bergantiños is ninth with 21 points in fifteen games, four more than the relegation zone and two less than those of promotion for promotion, after five victories, six draws and four defeats, thirteen goals in favor and fifteen against .

In the field that Rayo Vallecano will visit, with artificial grass, Navalcarnero won (0-2) last weekend.

The coach of the Bergantiños, Jose Luis Lemos, has used the substitute goalkeeper in the Cup, Brais pereoro, and they will play Blas and Bruunet, two fixed in the league who will not be able to play the next game due to suspension. Pablo Agulló, substitute last weekend, will probably be the starter, and also Spout Y Remeseiro.

Bergantiños, who in the previous tie dropped the higher category Tudelano, intends to stand up to the LaLiga Santander team and it is not out of the question that they will recover the five-defense system that they used at the beginning of the season.

For Rayo Vallecano, the game is important for two reasons. First to stay alive in the Copa del Rey and second to change the image that he is giving away from his stadium, where he is having a hard time winning and obtaining positive results.

As happened in the match of the previous round against Guijuelo, Andoni Iraola It will give minutes to the less common players in the League. In this way they will play the French again Luca zidane in goal, the midfielder Mario Suarez, he could do in the center of the rear, and in point he could have his opportunity Randy Nteka.

The one who will not be there is the left side Kevin Rodrigues, expelled in Guijuelo, whose withdrawal will be occupied by Fran García or, if Iraola prefers to give him rest, some youth squad.

Probable lineups:

Bergantinos: Brais Pereiro; Blas, Agulló, Brunet, Brais; Uzal, Remeseiro; Boedo, Carlos López, Cano; and Escobar.

Vallecano Ray: Zidane; Mario Hernández, Maras, Mario Suárez, Fran García; Unai López, Comesaña; Andrés Martín, Well, Baby; Nteka.

Referee: González Fuertes (Asturian Committee).

Country: As Eiroas.

Hour: 19:00.