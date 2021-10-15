10/15/2021 at 3:57 PM CEST

Duet is the new sour beer that the brewmasters of Damm they have developed together with the brothers Joan, Josep and Jordi Roca from the legendary and tri-star restaurant in Girona El Celler de Can Roca. A sour ale made from malt and white Grenache grapes from the Terra Alta region, both clear representatives of crops and places in our territory and of the culture of Mediterranean drinks.

The esour style it is a very old style, although relatively little known. It goes back to the origin of beers, when wild bacteria and yeasts fermented spontaneously without any control of the temperature or the fermentation process, providing sour and acid notes to a beer with a high aromatic intensity. Since then, the sour style has evolved, and today it is possible to control the fermentation processes that give rise to beers in which the acidic part predominates. The new beer from Damm and the Roca brothers It is made with barley malt must and white Grenache grape must. Lactic bacteria (Lactobacillus) are added to this mixture of musts to provide acidity. Yeasts are then added to complete its fermentation.

Have been two years of work and complicity in which the brewmasters of Damm have worked side by side with the Roca, to build a beer with an acid point that unites two worlds, that of barley malt and that of grape. Specifically, that of the Garnacha blanca, “which brings light, freshness, a landscape & rdquor ;, explains Josep Roca. Some traditional sour-style beers are made with fruit – usually red fruits – to balance the sour point, but Damm and the Roca brothers have chosen to use grapes from the region of La Terra Alta, thus giving him “the mediterranean touch& rdquor ;. “The grape allows to bring complexity, verticality and freshness to Duet, and also a silky texture & rdquor ;, completes the sommelier of El Celler.

The result is an acidic, balanced and highly gastronomic beer suitable for pairing with fish, shellfish and other seafood. From today, Duet is available at Damm’s online store and, in the next few days, it will reach restaurants and commercial surfaces. Next week, Duet will be unveiled at the Damm stand of the Barcelona Gastronomic Forum.

Tasting note

Duet is an acid beer where the malt and white garnacha, representatives of crops and places of our territory and of the culture of Mediterranean drinks. In its character we find the expression of lactic bacteria and Ale yeasts that give rise to a acidic beer, balanced and full of nuances.

From deep golden color It is a moderately carbonated beer ideal to accompany fish, shellfish and other seafood.

On the nose it is intense and exuberant. The scent is fresh and aromas of stone fruit, citrus and a touch of tropical fruit stand out..

In the mouth it is complex and well balanced. The characteristic acidity of the grape contributes tension, verticality and complexity, while the malt contributes a body, a structure, a density and a smoothness that balance each sip and give it a pleasant persistence in the mouth. A serving temperature of between 8 and 10º is recommended in a narrow glass that allows the concentration of aromas.

Technical information

Alcohol content: 5.5% vol.

Primitive dry extract: 13.1⁰P

Bitterness (IBU): 10

Color (EBC): 9

Beer type: Sour ale

Ingredients: Grape must, barley malt, hops, yeast and lactic acid bacteria.

Recommended retail price: € 2.10 / 33cl

Presentation: Bottle of 33cl / Basket of 6 units and box of 24 units