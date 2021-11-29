Time passes very quickly and Dulce María told the last 12 months in a very different way. The former RBD celebrated her daughter’s first birthday, Maria Paula, a little girl who came to change everything and fill the home of the singer and her husband with an incomparable love, Francisco Alvarez. To make this date even more special, Dulce María published several unpublished photographs of the little girl’s birth, along with a couple of beautiful messages for her baby. In addition, the proud mother celebrated the baby’s birthday with a party in which María Paula looked like the little princess she is.

Dulce María and her baby, María Paula

For the first time in a year, Dulce María showed the whole world what it was like the day she became a mother. With photos from the hospital, the first moments with the little girl and the first hugs, the singer shared part of the happiness she has lived since her baby was born.

Inspired by all the feelings of being a mother, Dulce María wrote for her baby: “A year ago I became a mother… Your mother, my Lunita, my warrior, my star, my gift from God, my dream come true”.

“A year ago I saw you for the first time, I was able to hug you, kiss you, feel you and look at you. So defenseless and so strong at the same time, so brave, and above all with the immense love and gratitude and honor that you have chosen me as Mother 🥲❤️🙌🏼 ”, continued Dulce María.

The new mother again opened up about how difficult this beautiful task was: “From that day on I was willing to give my life for you, and it will always be that way. Pregnancy, postpartum and motherhood itself; not everything is rosy, but without a doubt it is the best thing that has happened to me in life. See your smile every morning, see your eyes, feed yourself, watch you grow up, and form a beautiful family with your dad that you love so much and I love so much !! ”.

On this special day for her family, she did not forget her husband. “Paco Álvarez you are a gift and this world is better because you exist! Happy birthday, María Paula, my girl of the stars 💫my warrior Moon 🌝 I LOVE YOU ”, he concluded in his first message.

On the weekend, the singer organized a party for her little girl. And once again, she was inspired by great love as a mom to wish her well. “Happy Birthday my love!!! Happy first year of life! I thank God for your life and I ask him to take care of you, bless you and guide your every step. I want you to be a healthy, loved, free and happy girl !! ”.

“I will always be behind you (God permitting). To help you fulfill your dreams, supporting you, taking care of you, protecting you and my arms will be a safe refuge to which you can always return … Let nothing turn off your light, let no one take your smile away and no one make you stop dreaming and loving as you know ”He continued.

María Paula wore a beautiful tutu-style dress by designer Maranta. “I love you beautiful Lunita !! We love you and you are a light and a dream come true to your dad and me, and a huge blessing to our family! ❤️❤️❤️ ”, he concluded.

The celebration did not stop with the party, because to the happiness of Dulce María’s family it is something that grows every day. The happy parents posed again with their daughter, this time next to the Moon, to start a new year in which they will surely have more learnings and many beautiful anecdotes to tell their fans.