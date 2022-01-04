It was in October 2004 when producer Pedro Damián opted for a youth production that would mark a before and after on the small screen in Mexico, “Rebelde”.

Despite the fact that its protagonists already had fame, their careers became internationalized by being the voice of the group that started within the telenovela, RBD.

But now, Netflix has decided to resume one of the most famous plots of the small screen, with a new cast and a new story but with the original essence of “Rebelde.”

Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez became the darlings of the youth world at the beginning of the 21st century.

And after 12 years of waiting, the fans were able to see the long-awaited reunion of the Mexican band, but not everyone was present, since “Miguel Arango” and “Roberta Pardo” were the great absentees in December 2020.

On the one hand, Poncho Herrera shared that he was no longer interested in returning to music, while Dulce María was just days away from becoming a mother.

The actress has been married since November 2019 to the producer and commercial director Paco Álvarez with whom she has raised a family for her little daughter, María Paula.

However, in the past the singer had a media romance with one of the most beloved Mexican footballers of all, and he is the goalkeeper of the Mexican team, Guillermo Ochoa.

Memories of Memo Ochoa

Just when the telenovela was at the peak of success, the protagonists were in the eyes of everyone, so the romance of Dulce Maria and Memo Ochoa monopolizes the front pages.

However, their romance lasted just under a year but they became the favorite couple of several music and football fans, as they did not miss the opportunity to show affection.

Almost 16 years have passed since the separation between them and it is until now that the singer and actress took a moment to talk about her torrid affair with the national coach.

The actress was a guest on Yordi Rosado’s podcast before the end of 2021, and took a moment to comment that she still has a precious gift from her ex-partner and it seems that her husband does not mind.

“… I have shirts (I’m going to auction them, it’s not true) of the first that I had from America and, apart from that, the truth is very funny, but now my husband’s children are super fans of Memo and the truth is I think they are valuable things and so on ”, he pointed out.

It should be noted that although Yordi Rosado showed her surprise, the singer shared that she does not think it is good for her to keep that from her ex-partner out of respect for her husband.

“But no, I think about how the cycles that are closed are kept as in my heart, but I don’t think it’s so good to keep things like that because I’ve already opened another marriage cycle in which I’m super in love,” she revealed.

