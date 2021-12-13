After numerous delays and several controversies, the saga of Fantastic beasts and where to find them continues finally. The next installment is titled Dumbledore’s Secrets and we are only a few months away from its premiere, which deserves the first trailer that has just been published and which reveals the debut of Mads Mikkelsen as the fearsome Grindelwald, a role in which he replaces Johnny Depp.

The trailer sees Dumbledore’s (Jude Law) team prepare for the fight against the villain’s followers, who closed ranks at the end of the previous movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%. This film, like its two predecessors, was written by the author of the books JK Rowling. Here below you can see the expected preview.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s SecretsAs its title implies, it will thoroughly explore the family history, and possibly youth, the powerful sorcerer who years later would be Potter’s mentor. At the end of the previous film, it was revealed that Creedence (Ezra Miller) was really Aurelius Dumbledore, brother of that character and that his “dark curus” would be an instrument to assassinate him since he and the villain made an unbreakable pact not to fight one against him. other.

Directed, once again, by David Yates, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is the third of five films that make up this story set several decades before Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80%. The trailer shows the beginning of a war between two factions of wizards, one of which is led by the extremist Grindelwald, who he considers must dominate and control all Muggles, that is, people without magic.

Expectations are high as is the pressure for this third installment. The last one, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%, raised almost $ 200 million less globally than the first. Similarly, it received much less favorable reviews that highlighted the lack of tension and repetitiveness of the franchise up to that point. Fans, on the other hand, seem generally to have enjoyed it.

On the other hand, the saga faced, in addition to a significant delay due to the pandemic, several controversies. First because of the defamation lawsuit that Depp lost, which cost him the role when a court determined that there was evidence to support calling him a “wife beater” and then because of Rowling’s transphobic “essay” on trans people in which he suggests that they are really confused homosexuals.

Despite this, the studio has gone ahead with the franchise and its future will probably depend on the response to this third film. Beyond him, Harry Potter fans will have a lot to celebrate, not just for the recent 20th anniversary of the film franchise, but for the upcoming reunion special hitting HBO Max in January with the original cast. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets hits theaters in April 2022.

