Dune – 75% continue to be successful now that its premiere in HBO Max has reached very good numbers for the company, also ensuring the second part that will be filmed sometime next year to be released in 2023. The film directed by Denis Villeneuve convinced critics and fans of the novel, who were eagerly awaiting a fair adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work. To achieve this result, the director had to work very hard when creating a new universe and to move away from the clichés that we have already seen over and over in other sagas, being Star wars the most obvious reference.

Although Star wars Taking many elements from Dune, the creation of George Lucas stood on its own and changed the history of cinema and the genre forever. In fact, the very terms in which a franchise is thought of have a lot to do with the event Star wars. The story is still valid after decades and is finding a new space in the Disney + series. In the same way, marketing and how it connects with its audience is something that other sagas constantly envy and seek. Therefore, even if Dune was first, the reference in the cinema continues and will continue to be Star wars, and that’s something that the also director of Blade Runner 2049 – 88% were always very clear.

Villeneuve had wanted to adapt Herbert’s novel for years, but he did not want to repeat narrative and visual elements that have already been exploited in other films; so it took him a long time to find a middle ground where he could respect the original work but also create something totally new and never seen before. To the director’s surprise, Star wars it’s present in other ways, and that directly affected the production of his tape.

Patrice vermette, production designer of Dune, explained to The Hollywood Reporter that before filming began they had problems with the locations, as they collided with other projects of Star wars. He recalls that the team visited the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, but when they arrived they found that someone else was already filming there. What seemed unlikely became clearer when they discovered, thanks to a colleague, that it was the production of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, the film that closed the new trilogy starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John. Boyega.

Unfortunately for Denis Villeneuve, this desert was the ideal place to Dune, and had been thinking about him for a long time. However, he also knew that he had to sacrifice a few things to avoid comparisons with Star wars. The director and Vermette decided to meet with the creative team of the other franchise, and the designer explained:

We told them, “We don’t want to know anything about their history, but we have to protect each other and we have to make sure that we don’t end up filming in exactly the same areas of the desert.” All was very good.

To add to the desert feel, and separate yourself from the production of Star wars, the director scheduled the filming in the desert during the months of July and August, the hottest of the year. According Robbie McAree, company founder Epic Films who helps in the production department, assured that the desert at this time was more appropriate for Villeneuve’s vision:

Summer in the UAE has grayer skies and much more fog. For Denis’s vision that was absolutely perfect. We all knew it was going to be tough, but he wanted that for a reason.

In fact, to be able to film in that desert, you had to take good care of the team and special tents with air conditioning had to be set up to protect the talent, the crew and even the technical teams. The result seems to live up to what Denis Villeneuve I wanted to, so it was a success in that sense. Dune is for now on the famous streaming service, but in the United States it will return to IMAX rooms in some cinemas. Unfortunately this has not been confirmed for other countries. At some point in 2022 we will surely have more news about the sequel and the actors who will join the saga.

