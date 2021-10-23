Dune – 75% has finally reached theaters, and in the United States it is also available on HBO Max, so many more people are enjoying the new Denis Villeneuve and sharing their impressions on social networks. The film had already been commented upon when it was released in Europe and some Asian countries, but now it finally arrives in the United States and Latin America, to delight fans of the original novel, Villeneuve fans and science fiction fans. usually.

Dune is based on the book written by Frank Herbert that marked an entire generation and captured the spirit of his time in an epic story set in the remote future, with religious symbolism and social criticism. Now, under the direction of the Canadian filmmaker, it is time for this story to get a decent adaptation after two failed attempts.

Despite its two and a half hours duration, most of the reactions are positive, highlighting the work in photography, visual effects, soundtrack and performances. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, son of Duke Leto, played by Oscar Isaac, who together with his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) must face the evil Harkonnen, a house that wants to take the planet Dune away from the Atreides.

The cast also features big Hollywood stars: Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, and David Dastmalchian as Piter. De Vries.

In the past, Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky wanted to make an extremely ambitious adaptation of Dune, with a duration of 14 hours and a huge budget. The studios rejected it over and over again despite the fact that the project featured great artists of its time. Then David Lynch was in charge of directing Dunas – 56%, a film he has denied throughout his career.

Now it’s Villeneuve’s turn to show us that he managed to make a good adaptation of Dune. These are the new reactions to the film after its release on HBO Max and in theaters:

Okay, so Dune is good. #DuneMovie #Dune (I’ve waited 20 years for this movie and can’t say anything more for now. Watch it at the theater!).

I don’t understand what is happening in #Dune, but visually it is AWESOME.

Dune is a masterpiece without a doubt.

The era of Dune has begun! I can’t forget the movie. I think it really takes a couple of days to get back to normal after watching an epic movie like this. Big show! Can’t wait for Part 2.

Dune was is on! Can’t get over the movie I think it really takes couple of days to become normal after watching an epic like this. Great show!

The images, the sound and the rhythm are perfect. We better get a part 2.

It was over last night, but I got to see the new Dune movie. Fantastic. With only 2 hours of sleep, I regret a few things this morning, but I can’t regret going to see this movie.

Dune is AMAZING.

So many thoughts on #DuneMovie Definitely epic, even watching it at home with my 92 year old mom!

I still can’t finish processing how much I loved #Dune I’m re surprise, I had great reservations about this movie and it exceeded all my expectations. I will never again doubt our lord and savior Denis Villeneuve 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0qyoInW2L6 – Ana (@CapitAnna) October 22, 2021

Above all, Dune it deals with the effects of savage capitalism and colonialism. This was what the director declared Denis Villeneuve to Variety last month:

I think it is more relevant [ahora] […] than when you were reading the novel in the early 60’s. Sadly the book is more relevant today than it used to be when it was written. The exploitation of natural resources that is done because of extreme capitalism … You can see that the forces that will oppose it will be sacred and linked to religion, and that is such a dangerous and volatile mix, and it is something that the movie is exploring.

