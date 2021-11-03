Frank Herbert’s book Dune was a hit when it was released in the 1960s, and now Denis Villeneuve’s film has managed to hit the box office and on HBO Max to the point that the sequel has already been approved. However, in addition to the fact that not all critics and viewers consider it a great film, there are some indications that it is a story of “white savior”, or white savior, those where a white character arrives to help a group or a people of people of color, as we see in Avatar – 83%, Cross Stories – 76%, The Great Wall – 35%, or Elysium – 67%, among many others.

And not only has Duna been accused – 75% of having a white savior as the protagonist, also of cultural appropriation. As many may have noticed, much of the culture of the planet Arrakis is inspired by the cultures of the Middle East or North Africa, yet none of the major players come from those regions. NBC News reported that several experts complained about the issue, such as Serena rasoul, casting director and founder of Muslim American Casting, who commented:

You don’t hire actors from the Middle East / North Africa or Muslims, but you benefit from their culture. That’s where it hurts as creatives. … It means that we are not good enough to be part of the movie.

Rasoul points out that, for Frank Herbert, the protagonist Paul Atreides was a Western man, but he also says that in the West there is too much diversity and there was no need to cast a white man for the role. The sequel will arrive in 2023, and as Rasoul says, that could be an opportunity to correct the mistakes of the first part. The Professor of Islamic Studies Ali Karjoo-Ravary, from Bucknell University, also had a few words about it in a column in Slate:

The image of an Arab crowd or women crying with a veil, not to mention when injected with violence, has a history that is steeped in the dehumanization of entire peoples.

Users on Twitter have also pointed out that problem with the film (even long before its premiere) as we can see below:

Dune is a racist white savior narrative that relies on people’s ignorance of Arab Islamic history to be creative. This is why you shouldn’t applaud Dune’s casting diversity …

Dune is a racist, white savior narrative that relies on people’s ignorance of Arab Islamic history to make itself creative.

– Zaina Ujayli (@zainaujayli) February 2, 2019

If everyone loves Dune so much, please think about supporting Muslim writers and stories instead, writers who write about their own cultures / regions / faith and not through an orientalist white lens. Stop reading stories ‘inspired’ by us, just read books made BY us.

If you all love Dune so much please think about supporting Muslim / SWANA SFF writers and stories instead, writers who are writing about their own cultures / regions / faith and not through an orientalist white lens. Stop reading stories "inspired" by us, just read books BY us. – Alaa Al-Barkawi (@AlaaBarkawi) October 27, 2021

I saw the new Dune. It was great! A very immersive world, stunning visuals, intriguing characters … My only complaint is the powerful white savior trope. A privileged prince storms onto a desert planet and is immediately worshiped by downtrodden locals as The Chosen One?

Watched the new Dune. It was great! Very immersive world, stunning visuals, intriguing characters … My one flu is the mighty whitey / white savior trope. Some privileged prince barges onto a desert planet and is immediately worshiped by the oppressed locals as The Chosen One ??? – 𝔘𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔞𝔡 𝔊𝔬𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔞𝔡 (@UndeadGoathead) November 2, 2021

I’m done DUNE and yes it’s cool and I love Chalamet but his character gives me white savior vibes – Alexa Herrera (@gherrale) October 28, 2021

#Dune the old story of the white savior but with good VFX and a video clip of #Zendaya – Gerson E. Godínez (@gegodinez) October 27, 2021

yes I liked Dune but it is a white savior story more also meh with Timoti Chocolat I mean I don’t say no but meh – Λlεχ 0ρ (@xalealealex) October 26, 2021

Most of the empire is white, the planet’s people are all colored. Who apparently is the mystical protagonist, spiral is the white savior. What am I supposed to get excited about about #Dune? Half an hour left. – Another jack. (@jorgepistola) October 31, 2021

According to Insider, the accusation of being a white savior story is not new, the same has been said of the novel in the past. But what does the director of Dune, Denis Villeneuve? The answer was given in an interview with Cinemablend in September, these were his words:

It’s a very important question, and that’s why I thought ‘Dune’ is, the way I’m reading it, relevant. It is not a celebration of a savior. It is a criticism of the idea of ​​a savior, of someone who will come and tell another population how to be, what to believe. It is not a condemnation, but a criticism. So that’s the way I feel it’s relevant, and that can be seen as contemporary.

