If someone doesn’t mince words, it’s Ridley Scott. The British director is famous, not only for his sci-fi and period epics, but for the scathing of his opinions. The turn now is for the Mexican studios that left him with such a bad taste in his mouth, or rather smell, that he has revealed that he refused to direct Dune, a project he was once involved in because Mexico City was “stinky.”

Don’t Miss: Duna: Zendaya Confirms She Will Play A Larger Role In The Sequel

In an interview with Games Radar, Ridley scott He talked about his version of Dune, the adaptation of the Frank Hebert novel that was eventually directed by David Lynch. The director explains that he always believed that it was possible to make a film of the material and that the script that he developed when he was offered the project. Unfortunately, he says that the reason he decided to abandon it is because they wanted to shoot it in the then city of Mexico and when he visited it he found it “stinky” and he preferred not to return:

It has always been adaptable. I had a writer named Rudy Wurlitzer, from the Wurlitzer family, the Jukebox family. He wrote two movies with James Taylor, Pat Garret, and Billy the Kid, which featured Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. We did a really good version of Dune because in those days I was working very closely with the writer. I always based the look of the film on what she or he wrote. Then Dino (De Laurentiis, the producer) called me and I said ‘we made a script and the script is very good’. Dino replied ‘it’s expensive, we’re going to have to do it in Mexico.’ I told him?’. He said ‘Mexico’. So he sent me to Mexico City. And yet it responds to Mexico City, in those days it was pretty stinky. I did not like. I went to the studio in Mexico where the studio floors were dirt. I said ‘No, Dino, I don’t want to make this difficult.’ So I dropped out of the project and started Legend.

So there you have it, we could have had a version of Dune made by Scott, but the aspect of the Churubusco Studios, where it would later be shot by Lynch, did not convince the director, who decided to abandon the film. Many other things happened after they ended up returning to that film one of the worst in history, so perhaps the decision was also a very good one and the filmmaker inadvertently escaped a difficult situation.

This all happened after he made Blade Runner – 90%, another sci-fi classic, a couple of years earlier. As you surely know, Scott continued to have both big box office hits and flops throughout his career with Gladiator – 76% and Rescue Mission – 82% among the most memorable so far this century. What would have happened to the history of the Atreides under the British gaze? We will never know.

We recommend: The last duel: Ridley Scott blames millennials for the failure at the box office

On the other hand, fans of the novel seem to have received Dune – 75%, the first of two Villeneuve films, with open arms. The film has had a good response at the box office, even considering the pandemic, which gave the green light to a second installment that is expected to begin production in mid-2022 and with a view to a release the year after that.

Until then, Scott’s fans can exclusively enjoy his two most recent films The Last Duel in theaters – 86% and The Gucci House – 73%, this week’s release, and you can look forward to their Napoleon Bonaparte biopic, which will shoot next year. Meanwhile, the followers of Dune on HBO Max.

Read on: Ridley Scott again criticizes superhero movies, says they are boring and have bad scripts