Although Dune – 75% has already had its premiere in Europe, Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious film has finally reached the United States, Canada, Mexico and the rest of Latin America and it seems that the results will be excellent. Although Warner Bros. decided to release the film at the same time in HBO Max, People who have already had the opportunity to see it assure that it can only be experienced in the cinema and this has caused many to dare to go to theaters. This fulfills the main goal of the also director of Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, who never supported the idea of ​​the dual premiere.

In general, the film starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac has received excellent comments from the specialized critics, but more importantly, it has been very well received among fans of Frank Herbert’s work. Despite its length, the audience assures that the rhythm is excellent and that it manages to adapt the mythology proposed by the famous writer very well. If everything goes well, and it seems that it will, Dune it will be the first installment of this franchise; In addition to a sequel that is practically confirmed, Warner Bros. is already preparing a spin-off series that will focus on the Bene Gesserit brotherhood, the so-called “witches” in history.

According to Variety, Dune raised US $ 5.1 million on its first day on the billboard and by today it will be in more than 4100 venues in the United States and Canada, for which a box office of between US $ 30 and 40 million is estimated for its first weekend, leaving behind the recent premiere of Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet – 63% and the already somewhat forgotten No time to die – 83%. The film must face Ron Da Error – 90%, a production of Disney and 20th Century Fox She also received excellent marks for being a bold critic of consumerism and overdependence on technology. Although this animation may work well at the box office, it is impossible for it to exceed the numbers of Dune, especially since it was also released in IMAX format, which implies a more expensive ticket.

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), heir to House Atreides and whose father rules the planet Arrakis. The protagonist must accept that his destiny is much greater than he believed and will put him at the head of an unexpected social revolution. Since Villeneuve could not cover the entire first novel in a single installment, it was decided that it would divide it into two parts and the sequel would only be approved if the producer saw good results at the box office and in HBO Max. In a recent interview with Variety, Ann sarnoff, CEO of Warner, commented:

The story itself proposes a sequel. The production is so incredible and the story is so compelling that it will not be judged solely by the box office. [Darle luz verde] It will depend entirely on what Duna can do for the company, including HBO Max.

Denis Villeneuve has already said on several occasions that he is more than ready to begin production of the sequel that will focus on the character of Chani, played by Zendaya. In the novel, the character is part of the Fremen, inhabitants of Arrakis who await a messiah who will free them from oppression. Chani not only serves as Paul’s guide, he also becomes his main romantic interest and their relationship is key to the saga. The actress is excited to return and the rest of the cast is only waiting for the confirmation that could be given later this year.

Black Widow – 87%, Halloween Kills, Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and No time to die They have suffered the same problem at the box office, and although their numbers are good they suffer a considerable drop in their second week. Given that Dune cost more than US $ 165 million, it is important that the collection remains stable for at least three weeks to exceed the initial investment that also includes the money for advertising. The main obstacle is no longer just your arrival at HBO Max It is also the fact that, one day after its official release, the film was pirated in good quality and is now on servers around the world for free download.

Dune It is already shaping up to be one of the great releases of 2021 and one of the most important titles in recent years, especially when we talk about the science fiction / space opera genre. Usually, these kinds of projects are not well regarded by the grand prizes, but it seems that the film is a clear example of how relevant these stories are and how well they can be done by balancing classic action moments and philosophical and social themes. that they usually treat.

