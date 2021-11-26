Dune – 75% succeeded in fulfilling Denis Villeneuve’s dream of successfully adapting Frank Herbert’s complicated novel. Of course, to achieve that he had to sacrifice several points and divide the story into two parts. Although we will have to wait a couple of years before seeing the sequel, fans of the book and lovers of science fiction and space opera found here a valuable cinematographic work that must be experienced in theaters. Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson are the protagonists of this story, but in the publicity and much of the advances, priority was given to the figure of Chani, played by Zendaya, which ended up disappointing many when they noticed that her work was more well a cameo. Luckily, both the director and the actress have big plans for the character in the next movie.

Keep reading: Warner Bros. Announces Re-Releasing Dune in IMAX Format

On Dune We see how Paul must accept the gifts he has and the destiny that he must follow at the political level. A lot of the story has to do with the concept of being a savior and the fine line that makes you the villain of the story, or at least a story. In addition, issues of free will, resource exploitation and the natural corruption of political systems are also addressed. Although many people complained that the narrative repeats dangerous clichés about the “white savior,” it is necessary to give the story the opportunity to develop, because it makes a criticism of it.

The film had no problem obtaining good numbers at the box office and there is even talk of a return to IMAX theaters, although for now this is only confirmed in the United States. These earnings and the success he had in his early days in HBO Max they assured the sequel that will arrive in 2023. To several people this does not seem the best, because in order not to lose the momentum and the interest of the people it would have been better to direct and produce them at the same time. Be that as it may, the second part will arrive and from before the film was released the director himself confirmed that it will be focused on the character of Chani, whose life will show the way in which his people cope with the dangers of the desert and the exploitation of those who want their resources.

For Zendaya this is a great opportunity. The actress no longer has to prove her talent at all. Just as he has participated in popular franchises such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, he has also shown his talent in independent cinema with Malcolm & Marie – 60%, and shook audiences with his work in Euphoria – 76%, whose second season It will be released in early 2022. The actress long ago revealed that the role of Chani was not offered to her, but that she sought it out over and over again. In fact, since she learned that the book would be adapted, she made it clear that she wanted to be part of the project.

You may also like: Zendaya says she admires Tom Holland for his work as Spider-Man

Although he had not considered it in principle, Villeneuve realized the scope that Zendaya He has in front of the camera, as well as the chemistry and connection he makes with Chalamet, which was perfect for his vision. During a chat with Deadline, the interpreter explained her excitement for filming more of Chani and that the character becomes more important in the story:

I want to grow with the characters that I play, and with the people that I learn from. Anyone who has read the books knows that there is much more to explore and discuss. The good thing for me, not being there for much of the first shoot, was being able to see the film from a whole new perspective, because I had not seen the sets and scenes for most of the film. And watching her felt like the beginning of this story.

In the books, Chani becomes Paul’s partner, but also a tactical partner and a confidant, their relationship being the lynchpin of the early installments. At this point we don’t know how the director will approach certain aspects of the novels, but we are sure to see more changes to update the characters.

In this same talk, Zendaya revealed that she finds a lot of her own personality in Chani, despite not having as much material to work with on the set. In that sense, she is eager to get back to the role and spend more time with her. Similarly, the actress said that although she spent little time with the rest of the team, they all formed a very strong connection and that she did not want to leave the set, so returning to that will give her the security of an environment in which she can show her true potential.

Do not leave without reading: Duna is accused of racism, cultural appropriation and being a white savior story