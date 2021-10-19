The premiere of Duna – 80% is getting closer and closer and fans are eager to see the adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Frank Herbert. Two of its stars are Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, young actors who have won the affection of countless fans around the world. Of course, the rumors about an alleged romance between the two did not wait, but this afternoon Zendaya takes social networks to declare that he does not have a relationship with his co-star of the moment.

On Dune, Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, heir to a noble house threatened by the high powers of the galactic empire. Faced with the inevitable tragedy that comes to the family, young Paul escapes to the deserts on the planet Arrakis and joins the Fremen; It is here that he meets Chani, a teenage warrior with whom he falls in love. Although Zendaya He does not have many minutes on screen playing Chani, Denis Villeneuve has already assured that his role will be fundamental in the sequel.

Timothée and Zendaya have been doing a lot of interviews and public appearances over the past few weeks due to the premiere of Dune in Europe and the next release in America. The above has become the perfect broth for rumors and gossip about a romance between the actors, however, the star of Euphoria – 76% has already made things clear.

This afternoon, Timothée Chalamet shared on Instagram a photo with his co-star at the UK premiere, to which Zendaya He responded with the following: “Two precious best friends. Point.” The matter becomes more interesting to discover that Tom Holland posted a photograph of Zendaya at the same event and at exactly the same time as Chalamet; The actress did not make any statement but she did leave an emoji with very big and tender eyes, what did she mean by this?

At the beginning of July, a series of images taken by paparazzi came to light in which Zendaya and Tom holland they appear kissing. Although the actors have not issued formal statements on the status of their relationship, it is obvious to fans that they have been together for several months. In the face of whispers on social media about his closeness to Chalamet during the last weeks, Zendaya ends the matter with a few words on Instagram.

Dune hits theaters and streaming this October 21, fully set to become one of the highest grossing films of the year. Will he be able to beat the numbers of other hits like Fast and Furious 9 – 65%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% or Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%? The truth is that Dune has had a very bad time with the decisions of Warner Bros. regarding the simultaneous release, a method that has caused problems for some films and other benefits, it is unpredictable. We will find out very soon if he is capable of climbing to number one at the box office and receiving the green light for that sequel that Denis Villeneuve already wants to record.

For its part, Zendaya It will also shine on December 17, the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film in which she plays the beloved MJ. The new adventure of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the most anticipated of the year, all thanks to the immeasurable rumors about the multiverse and the appearance of other Peter Parkers. Venom: Carnage Freed He already confirmed to us that access to the MCU from other worlds is possible, so No way home You might have other memorable surprises ready. Something completely spectacular is coming for the millions of fans of Marvel Studios.

