The coronavirus pandemic continues to chart the course of Hollywood hits. While many have the opportunity to hit theaters, it doesn’t take long for their producing studios to make the decision to stream it. Example of the above are Duna – 75% and The Last Duel – 86%, movies that were released a few weeks ago but quickly appeared on HBO Max and Disney Plus, respectively; they are now available on various Video On Demand services. According to a new report from IndieWire, both have become the most watched of streaming and among those who prefer to watch movies from home.

Following Venom’s Dominance: Carnage Released – 45% VOD Services Over The Last Week, Dune and The Last Duel They arrive to exercise powerful dominance on platforms. Both debuted in the rental / purchase alternatives on sites like Prime Video, Microsoft Store and iTunes, the first for US $ 24.99 and the second for US $ 19.99 and they have had a very good reception among the American public. The Last Duel made # 1 on iTunes and Apple TV, while Dune is # 2.

Dune takes place on Arrakis, the desert planet, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations that remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of the reserves of spice, one of the most important raw materials. valuable in the galaxy that is also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Duke Leto, Lady Jessica and their son, Paul Atreides, arrive on the planet hoping to regain the renown of their home, but will soon find themselves embroiled in a web of betrayals and deceptions that will lead them to question their trust between those closest to you. Its direction was in charge of Denis Villeneuve.

The last duelAlthough a box office failure, it contains a gripping tale of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality and female oppression of 14th-century France. Based on true events, the film focuses on the duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who became rivals. When Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite, is raped by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she remains silent and accuses him, a brave and defiant act that puts her life in danger. The ensuing duel to the death determines the fate of the three. It was directed by Ridley Scott.

Legendary confirmed through its social networks the development of Dune: Part Two, a sequel that will begin filming next year and that will return the survivors of the Harkonnen and Sardaukar massacre. It’s worth wondering if Denis Villeneuve has any plans for the novels that follow Dune. Messiah of Dune and but that include other characters. Only time will give us the answer and the fans await it with emotion.

Franchises are what drives Hollywood right now and Dune it has what it takes to become a broad multi-year saga. Denis Villeneuve already demonstrated his abilities for science fiction in The Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, so we cannot imagine a better director for the adaptations of Dune. For the time being the first movie can continue to enjoy its success on VOD services.

